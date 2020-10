6 Pretty Flowers and Their Symbolic Meanings

For the Victorians, every bloom symbolized something. “It didn’t matter how big the bouquet was,” says Mandy Kirkby, the author of A Victorian Flower Dictionary. “What it meant was what counted.” Try the flowers shown here in your bridal bouquet, perhaps adding ferns, for sincerity, and baby’s breath, for everlasting love. Lilies are also nice, says Kirkby: “They mean ‘majesty’ and could signify someone perfect and unbeatable.” Just like your significant other.