3 Modern Ways to Style and Display Supermarket Flowers
With a quick trip to the grocery store and these easy techniques, you can turn budget blooms into artful arrangements.
A single-color palette is almost no-fail—it makes a display look considered and sophisticated.
How-To
1. At the grocery store, buy a few bunches of different types of flowers, all in the same shade. (We used asters, freesias, spider mums, and Casa Blanca lilies.)
2. To give your grouping a clean, low-key vibe, round up some clear glass containers that will show the stems. Anything goes: vases, juice glasses, even old jars with the labels peeled off.
3. Strip away most of the leaves before inserting the stems into the vessels. You can keep the flower types separate, but you don’t have to. The single color and using the same type of vessel will unify any mix.
Trimming Tip
Cut the stems so the flowers are an inch or two above the vessels’ necks, and make sure the leaves are not touching the water—the flowers will live longer.
Layered dishes and shallow bowls make a beautiful backdrop for basic blooms.
How-To
1. Using any flowers on hand (newly bought or even an older bouquet), select ones that are fully open or that have a low, flat shape. (Here we used godetias, roses, tulips, spider mums, daisy mums, asters, carnations, and gerbera daisies.)
2. Cut off each stem just below the flower.
3. Float the flowers in bowls, in just enough water that the stems are submerged but the petals aren’t. Cluster the bowls as a centerpiece, or spread them around the house as accents.
Easy Upgrade
Offset the flowers with a handful of earthy succulents. Their neutral tones let the bolder colors pop.
In this scenario, every last bit of the bouquet is used…make that showcased. Dig out your prettiest vessels to display the stems.
How-To
1. Buy one or two mixed bouquets, and sort the flowers by type. (Our bouquets contained lilies, hypericum berries, alstroemeria, spray roses, eucalyptus, and solidaster.)
2. Match each type to a vessel. A good guide-line: Go for contrast (feathery florals, like alstroemeria, in a sleek vase). Or choose a container that mimics the petal shape (lilies in a curvy vase).
3. For an eclectic grouping like this, cut the stems any which way—some short, others long. The overall effect is natural and lively.
Go Green
In a glam vessel, that single stem or two of ho-hum filler eucalyptus becomes a striking statement.