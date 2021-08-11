The 12 Easiest Roses to Grow for a Gorgeous, Low-Maintenance Garden

Grace N' Grit Roses

If you ever dreamed of growing long-stem roses to use in arrangements but don't want all the fuss and maintenance, Grace N' Grit roses are the flowers for you. These roses are exceptionally disease resistant and have proven to thrive from coast to coast. They also produce many gorgeous self-cleaning flowers (no deadheading) that will repeat bloom throughout the season. Grace N' Grit roses feature blooms in red, pink, yellow, and pink and white bicolor.

Zones: 4 to 9