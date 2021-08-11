The 12 Easiest Roses to Grow for a Gorgeous, Low-Maintenance Garden
You don't need a green thumb to have a rose garden.
Roses have a reputation for being high-maintenance plants. Some varieties are susceptible to disease and require a good bit of coddling to produce gorgeous blooms. Like any plant, however, if you provide them with their optimal growing conditions, they will thrive. Thankfully, some roses have been bred to make growing them a cinch. If you are still feeling intimidated, try one of these easy-to-grow roses.
Coral Knock Out Roses
The Coral Knock Out rose features a beautiful, unique coral color and performs stronger in hot, humid climates. It maintains an upright to rounded habit, and it blooms from spring through fall.
Zones: 5 to 11
Pink Double Knock Out Roses
Pink Double Knock Out roses feature bright, bubblegum pink double blooms that are very heat tolerant and have superior drought tolerance once established. They bloom from early spring to the first frost.
Zones: 5 to 11
Petite Knock Out Roses
Petite Knock Out is the first-ever miniature rose with the same flower power and easy care as others in the Knock Out family. These roses are vigorous growers with an easy-going reputation. This compact variety is perfect for porches, patios, or any small space. The blooms are smaller, but they still pack a visual punch with their abundance of flowers and fire engine red color.
Zones: 5 to 10
Peach Drift Roses
Now, if you are looking for something a bit non-traditional, consider a ground cover rose. Peach Drift is a gorgeous ground cover rose with soft peach blooms that cover the plant from spring to the first hard freeze. This rose pairs well with existing perennials in any landscape and exhibits strong disease resistance.
Zones: 4 to 7
Grace N' Grit Roses
If you ever dreamed of growing long-stem roses to use in arrangements but don't want all the fuss and maintenance, Grace N' Grit roses are the flowers for you. These roses are exceptionally disease resistant and have proven to thrive from coast to coast. They also produce many gorgeous self-cleaning flowers (no deadheading) that will repeat bloom throughout the season. Grace N' Grit roses feature blooms in red, pink, yellow, and pink and white bicolor.
Zones: 4 to 9
Nitty Gritty Roses
Monrovia's Nitty Gritty roses, another easy-care and versatile variety, require little maintenance in exchange for their continual blooms. The roses feature flowers in pink, yellow, red, and white and bloom from early summer through autumn. They do not require deadheading to produce continuous flowers.
Zones: 4 to 9
First Editions Above & Beyond Roses
The First Editions Above & Beyond rose is a fantastic cold-climate, climbing rose covered in flowers as the garden wakes up for the season. It is fast-growing and adds a quick and impactful beauty to the landscape, which is perfect if your area has short summers. This variety can be grown on a fence, on a lamppost, or even as an upright hedge.
Zones: 3 to 7
Easy Elegance All the Rage Roses
This show-stopping rose is a shrub variety that features the classic beauty of hybrid tea roses and will deliver constant apricot-colored blossoms until the first frost. Easy Elegance All the Rage rose is a "plant it and forget it" shrub rose when it comes to care, but it will be unforgettable when the flowers start to emerge in late spring.
Zones: 4 to 9
Easy Elegance Funny Face
The Easy Elegance Funny Face Rose features multi-colored blooms with bright pink and white painted petals that add texture and pops of interest to the garden. It's a shrub rose variety that is incredibly disease resistant and everblooming without the need for constant maintenance.
Zones: 4 to 9
Oso Easy Double Red Roses
The Oso Easy Double Red rose features rich, red blooms on long stems, well above dark, glossy green foliage. They require no deadheading for re-blooming and are resistant to powdery mildew and black spot.
Zones: 4 to 9
Oso Easy Italian Ice Roses
The Oso Easy Italian Ice rose features soft yellow flowers with pink blushed margins. It's a self-cleaning rose with excellent disease resistance, abundant flowers, and a nice compact habit, making it an ideal plant for home gardens.
Zones: 4 to 9.
Oso Easy Urban Legend Roses
Oso Easy Urban Legend roses feature true red, semi-double flowers contrasted with a crown of lush yellow stamens. It blooms from early summer through hard frost and is resistant to black spot and mildew. Urban Legend grows to about 30 to 40 inches tall and wide and features sharp prickles that make it a practical choice for planting under windows or in other spaces where you'd like to keep intruders at bay.
Zones: 4 to 9