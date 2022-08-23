The Best Flower Subscriptions to Sign Up for Right Now

Luckily, you don't have to head to the grocery store every time you want a bouquet. With a flower subscription, you can get an arrangement sent to your doorstep at a cadence that works for you. Most flower delivery services allow you to customize your subscription based on your preferences, and the best flower subscriptions even offer members a discounted price on each order (and/or free shipping). Here are the online services you can trust to send premium flowers on a consistent basis.

A bouquet of fresh flowers has the power to transform a space. Don't believe us? Try placing a sweet-smelling and colorful arrangement in any room of your home and see how long it takes a family member to comment on the new addition.

Best Overall: Enjoy Flowers Real Simple / Larisa Niedle Sign up on enjoyflowers.com Key Specs Average price per delivery: $82

$82 No. of plans: 4

4 Free shipping? Yes Pros Free shipping within the contiguous U.S.

Flowers are sent directly to your doorstep from Colombian farms

Each plan comes with a 26- to 35-stem bouquet

Slightly discounted price when you prepay for six or 12 months Cons Delivery is only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays Why It Made the List Our favorite flower subscriptions are courtesy of Enjoy Flowers. There are four monthly plans for customers to choose from, and each one offers a different rotating selection of seasonal blooms. The most affordable subscription is the Garden Collection ($65 per delivery), which features farm-fresh varieties like spray roses, alstroemerias, carnations, and matsumoto. There's also a Designer Collection ($78 per delivery), a Premier Collection ($105 per delivery), and a Monochromatic Collection ($78 per delivery), in which every bouquet is designed around a single color. In order to keep its seven-day freshness guarantee, Enjoy Flowers ships its blooms directly from the South American farms they're grown on, so the arrangements are in peak form while on display in your home. Though the base price is higher than other services', subscribers don't have to pay for shipping.

Best Value: The Bouqs Co. Real Simple / Larisa Niedle Sign up on bouqs.com Key Specs Average price per delivery: $52

$52 No. of plans: 3

3 Free shipping? Yes Pros Plans start at $40 per delivery

Free shipping and up to 30 percent off on subscription orders

Subscribers can choose what flowers come in each shipment

Four different delivery frequencies Cons Depending on the style you choose, the Original size may look a little puny Why It Made the List Flower delivery can get expensive quickly, especially if you're receiving a new bouquet every single month or week. For subscriptions, The Bouqs Co. is the best value. Prices are based on an arrangement's size and begin at $40 for 10-16 stems. The largest bouquet size, 30-45 stems, costs $65, which is the starting price for many competitors. Add in free shipping, and you've got yourself a pretty good deal. In addition to being one of the more affordable services, The Bouqs Co. offers quite a bit of customization once you sign up. For each shipment, subscribers pick the delivery date, recipient, and blooms—there are more than 80 bouquet styles available. So if you want to send flowers to your sister on her birthday, you can do it through your subscription.

Best Variety: BloomsyBox Real Simple / Abbey Littlejohn Sign up on bloomsybox.com Key Specs Average price per delivery: $52

$52 No. of plans: 10

10 Free shipping? No Pros Seven of the 10 subscriptions are under $50 per delivery

No repeat bouquets during the first year of your subscription

Option to receive only pet-safe blooms

A plant subscription is available Cons Shipping costs extra

Can't choose the delivery frequency for every subscription type Why It Made the List The amount of subscription options at BloomsyBox is almost overwhelming. The company offers 10 distinct plans, five of which surprise you with a different mix of seasonal blooms every week, two weeks, or month, depending on your preference. The other five are designed for very specific types of customers: If you gravitate toward opulence, the New York Botanical Garden subscription (about $70 per delivery) or the Bloomsy Roses box (just under $50 per delivery) should peak your interest. Dog and cat owners will no doubt appreciate the pet-safe plan (around $50 per delivery) featuring non-toxic flower varieties, while plant enthusiasts get their own subscription ($60 per delivery) plus one that's strictly dedicated to eucalyptus ($40 per delivery).

Best for Beginners: Petalled Real Simple / Larisa Niedle Sign up on getpetalled.com Key Specs Average price per delivery: $87

$87 No. of plans: 3

3 Free shipping? No Pros The brand's flower arranging kits are perfect for amateur florists

Each box comes with design instructions

Arrangements take 45 minutes or less to complete

Discount for subscribers Cons No free shipping

Not much say in the types of flowers you receive Why It Made the List With Petalled, you're getting a crash course in flower arranging. Unlike a traditional flower subscription, Petalled sends you loose stems so that you can design your own bouquet. While that sounds complicated, you need little to no experience to successfully create an arrangement because each kit comes with step-by-step instructions, so you'll graduate from novice to expert in no time. Due to its unique model, Petalled's subscriptions aren't cheap—prices range from $69 for the Petite size to $104 for the Grande—but they make for a fun activity. Along with monthly and bimonthly plans, Petalled offers a quarterly subscription, which is a great way to ring in each new season.

Best for Roses: Global Rose Real Simple / Abbey Littlejohn Sign up on globalrose.com Key Specs Average price per delivery: $74

$74 No. of plans: 2 for roses

2 for roses Free shipping? Yes Pros More than 100 rose varieties to choose from across both subscriptions

Free shipping

Subscribers can pick the delivery frequency, stem amount, number of shipments, and type of roses they receive

Roses are shipped in bud form so that they bloom on arrival Cons Must sign up for at least three deliveries Why It Made the List Based on the name, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Global Rose is our pick for rose delivery. The company has two subscriptions dedicated to the popular flower: the Solid Color Roses Club (starting around $40 per delivery) and the Variety Roses Club (beginning at $60 per delivery). Both plans allow you to choose the delivery frequency—weekly, biweekly, monthly, or bimonthly—as well as the stem count and total amount of shipments. Where the two subscriptions differ is in the rose selection. For the Solid Color Roses Club, subscribers simply choose a color and they'll be sent varieties that correspond to their pick. For the Variety Roses Club, members have a choice between more than 100 different rose varieties, making it a great gift for a floral or gardening enthusiast. Global Rose also offers a Carnation Club subscription for approximately $56 per delivery.