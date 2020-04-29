7 Best Places to Buy Vegetable Seeds Online
Because there's never been a better time to start a vegetable garden.
It's official: the homegrown vegetable garden is making a major comeback this spring. With many of us spending more time at home and grocery shopping requiring extra precautions, many Americans are starting their own vegetable gardens, some for the very first time. According to Jack Whettam, sales and marketing manager at Hudson Valley Seed Co, orders have increased "by orders of magnitude" this year, and other seed companies report similar spikes in sales.
While many seed companies experienced shipping delays or had to take a short break to catch up on shipments earlier this April, most are currently back to accepting new orders. Translation: now is a great time to order and start planting all of those tomato, zucchini, and eggplant seeds. Buy vegetable seeds online at the sources below, then consult our month-by-month guide to learn what to plant when.
Hudson Valley Seed Co
At Hudson Valley Seed Co, every seed is open pollinated and never GMO, with many heirloom and organic options. Here, you'll find a wide variety of vegetable, flower, and herb seeds. Plus, their Art Packs, embellished with original artwork from artists across the U.S., make beautiful gifts for the gardeners in your life. You'll definitely want to order a few packs for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and upcoming birthdays this spring.
Johnny's Selected Seeds
For more than 45 years, Johnny's Selected Seeds has been providing seeds and gardening tools to gardeners across the country. One of the original companies to sign the Safe Seed Pledge, the company vows to never knowingly sell genetically modified seeds. With a huge variety of vegetable seeds, the company sells everything from leeks, to shallots, to tomatillos.
Seedville USA
Back from a short break to restock and catch up on orders, Seedville USA has a huge selection of seeds, including trendy options like pink pampas grass and edible flowers to top your homemade cocktails. You'll find everything from vegetable, to fruit, to flower, to ornamental grass seeds at this one-stop shop.
Burpee
When you think of seed packs, Burpee is likely one of the first companies that comes to mind. Since 1881, the company has been supplying seeds to gardeners, first through its mail order catalog and now online. This old-school company knows how to innovate—each year Burpee's horticulturists develop brand new varietals. New this year: a disease-resistant tomato plant and a new squash hybrid called Lemon Drop.
Terrain
Looking for the perfect gift for a gardener? Terrain makes it easy. Gift-worthy themed seed packs, plantable seed sheets, and convenient grow kits let you assemble a customized present. Add on one of Terrain's stylish plant misters or watering cans to round out the gift.
Plant Good Seed Company
All of the seeds—vegetable, flower, and herb included—are certified organic at the Southern California-based Plant Good Seed Company. Shop by individual vegetables, like carrot and zucchini, or buy seed collections, so you can plant several varieties of sage or fall greens.
Native Seeds/S.E.A.R.C.H.
A nonprofit seed conservation organization, all of the proceeds at Native Seeds/S.E.A.R.CH. go towards preserving native agricultural varieties in the Southwest. The organization's seed bank includes plant varieties from more than 50 southwestern Native American communities. The seed store (which will be reopening in May 2020) offers everything from arugula to chiles to parsnips—and Native American individuals and families in the Southwest can order up to 10 free seed packets per year.