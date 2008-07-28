The Best Watering Cans

By Madaline Sparks
Updated March 11, 2015
Antonis Achilleos
Staffers gave these four standouts a green thumbs-up.
Best for Container Gardeners

Stack by Plastec Industries

With its streamlined design and extra-long spout, this can prevents spillage when watering small potted plants. In four colors. Capacity: 1/2 gallon.

To buy: $47.50 for twelve, farm-home.com.

See our round-up of the best garden tools.

Best for Those with Large Gardens

French by Gardener’s Supply

This roomy can will handle that backyard vegetable patch with ease. Capacity: 3 gallons.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Best for Perfectionists

Practican by Haws

This sturdy plastic model won’t tip over and includes two attachments: one for a gentle sprinkle and another for more directed control. Capacity: 1 1⁄4 gallons.

To buy: $39, amazon.com.

Best for Butterfingers

Indoor Pour & Store by OXO Good Grips

The padded handle provides a non-slip grip, and the curved spout swivels for spot-on pouring and easy storage. In four colors. Capacity: 3⁄4 gallon.

To buy: $15, oxo.com.

