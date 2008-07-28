The Best Watering Cans
Best for Container Gardeners
Stack by Plastec Industries
With its streamlined design and extra-long spout, this can prevents spillage when watering small potted plants. In four colors. Capacity: 1/2 gallon.
To buy: $47.50 for twelve, farm-home.com.
Best for Those with Large Gardens
French by Gardener’s Supply
This roomy can will handle that backyard vegetable patch with ease. Capacity: 3 gallons.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Best for Perfectionists
Practican by Haws
This sturdy plastic model won’t tip over and includes two attachments: one for a gentle sprinkle and another for more directed control. Capacity: 1 1⁄4 gallons.
To buy: $39, amazon.com.
Best for Butterfingers
Indoor Pour & Store by OXO Good Grips
The padded handle provides a non-slip grip, and the curved spout swivels for spot-on pouring and easy storage. In four colors. Capacity: 3⁄4 gallon.
To buy: $15, oxo.com.