The Best Spray Nozzles and Hose Accessories
The Best Spray Nozzle: No-Frills
Dramm Pistol Spray Gun
This nozzle, made of rustproof die-cast metal, is “simple but gets the job done,” said a tester, who liked that it locks into position to “minimize hand fatigue.” It has a lifetime guarantee and also comes in red, orange, yellow, green, and blue.
The Best Spray Nozzle: A Step Up
Water Gun
The front-mounted trigger is “a snap to squeeze”; twist the nozzle to adjust the spray. Made of stainless steel and brass, it has a built-in screen that filters out grit, so it’s unlikely to clog.
The Best Spray Nozzle: All the Bells and Whistles
Ray Padula Oversized
Testers loved this “cute and sporty” model’s “comfortable rubberized grip.” The easy-to-maneuver green switch controls water flow. The dial has eight spray patterns, from a mist to a shower. Comes with a lifetime guarantee.
Handy Hose Accessory: The Multitasker
Nelson Dual Outlet Adaptor
It converts one spigot into two.
Handy Hose Accessory: The Ground Soaker
Gilmour Fan Sprinkler
Attach a hose to the silver spray head and stick the rod in the ground to give plants a hands-free drink.
Handy Hose Accessory: The Super Slow Soaker
Gilmour Metal Bubbler
Water slowly dribbles out of it, so it’s perfect for soaking plants while minimizing runoff.
Handy Hose Accessory: The Extra Lift
Dramm Sunrise Rain Wand
Use it to reach hanging plants or deep flower beds. In six colors.
