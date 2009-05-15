The Best Spray Nozzles and Hose Accessories

By Madaline Sparks
Updated March 04, 2015
Kana Okada
The right hose attachment, whether you’re misting the marigolds or washing the car.
The Best Spray Nozzle: No-Frills

Dramm Pistol Spray Gun

This nozzle, made of rustproof die-cast metal, is “simple but gets the job done,” said a tester, who liked that it locks into position to “minimize hand fatigue.” It has a lifetime guarantee and also comes in red, orange, yellow, green, and blue.

To buy: $16, amazon.com/garden.

The Best Spray Nozzle: A Step Up

Water Gun

The front-mounted trigger is “a snap to squeeze”; twist the nozzle to adjust the spray. Made of stainless steel and brass, it has a built-in screen that filters out grit, so it’s unlikely to clog.

To buy: $13, leevalley.com.

The Best Spray Nozzle: All the Bells and Whistles

Ray Padula Oversized

Testers loved this “cute and sporty” model’s “comfortable rubberized grip.” The easy-to-maneuver green switch controls water flow. The dial has eight spray patterns, from a mist to a shower. Comes with a lifetime guarantee.

To buy: $11, homedepot.com.

Handy Hose Accessory: The Multitasker

Nelson Dual Outlet Adaptor

It converts one spigot into two.

To buy: $20, amazon.com.

Handy Hose Accessory: The Ground Soaker

Gilmour Fan Sprinkler

Attach a hose to the silver spray head and stick the rod in the ground to give plants a hands-free drink.

To buy: $6, amazon.com.

Handy Hose Accessory: The Super Slow Soaker

Gilmour Metal Bubbler

Water slowly dribbles out of it, so it’s perfect for soaking plants while minimizing runoff.

To buy: $7, amazon.com.

Handy Hose Accessory: The Extra Lift

Dramm Sunrise Rain Wand

Use it to reach hanging plants or deep flower beds. In six colors.

To buy: $20, amazon.com.

