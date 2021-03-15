9 Things Professional Organizers Swear by for Tidy Garages

If you're guilty of falling into this garage organization trap, don't sweat it. While it may be tempting to use your garage as a catchall for the things that don't fit neatly inside your home, Thompson, Huzenman, and Holly Blakey, the owner of Breathing Room Organization, have other ideas in mind. Spring cleaning season has arrived, and we tapped these three professionals to learn more about how to get your spare space in shape using a few key garage organization products.