The enigmatic world of home decorating and organizing is where Pinterest really comes in handy for me. So I was particularly interested in Pinterest's new 2018 Home Report, which reveals the discovery engine's most popularly-searched terms and the growing trends in living over the past year. Looking through it, I discovered that while many people invest in high-quality basics, home updates happen more often than they used to. So what did Pinterest see over the past year? People are really into fringe.