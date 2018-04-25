14 Chic Ways to Add Fringe Accents to Your Home Decor
Fringe isn't a fleeting festival look. According to Pinterest, the trend is becoming a year-round look for your home.
The enigmatic world of home decorating and organizing is where Pinterest really comes in handy for me. So I was particularly interested in Pinterest's new 2018 Home Report, which reveals the discovery engine's most popularly-searched terms and the growing trends in living over the past year. Looking through it, I discovered that while many people invest in high-quality basics, home updates happen more often than they used to. So what did Pinterest see over the past year? People are really into fringe.
According to the site's data, Pinterest users have been looking into mixing and matching textures and materials, with searches for fringe furniture up 275 percent over the past year. If you've never thought of fringe as a chic or modern look, these subtle accent pieces might change your mind and give you some ideas on how you can update the retro style. With the right amount of fringe, you can make a room feel more dynamic without commandeering the entire vibe.
Fringe Ceiling Light
Fringe Floor Lamp
Fringe Throw Pillow
Fringe Mirror
Fringe Throw Blanket
Fringe Ottomans
Fringe Pouf
Fringe Curtain
Fringe Banner
Fringe Basket Wall Art
Fringe Hanging Wall Art
Fringe Rug
Fringe Shower Curtain
Fringe Duvet Cover
