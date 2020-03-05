This Genius Company Lets You Rent High-End Furniture at Super Affordable Prices

Image zoom livefeather.com

In a world where you can order everything from your clothes to your groceries with a digital subscription, why not pay for your furniture on a monthly basis, too? Feather is a furniture rental company that allows users to do just that. Rather than investing in expensive home goods, you can rent high-end furniture and decor from covetable brands like West Elm month-to-month, choosing between long-term or short-term plans. It’s honestly pretty genius, especially for renters who live in big cities.

The service is open to people who live in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Orange County. For just $19 a month, members enjoy discounts on furniture prices along with free delivery and assembly, while non-members have to pay higher prices on individual pieces and delivery and assembly fees. In order to rent items, non-members have to meet an order minimum of $99, and members have to meet a $29 minimum.

After weighing the pros and cons of becoming a member, you can get to the fun part: shopping for furniture you might not otherwise be able to afford. The site offers over 150 items that are ideal for city living. Some are brand new and others have been gently used, but they’re always thoroughly cleaned and checked for quality before they arrive. It’s also easy to return or swap out a piece of furniture if it no longer suits your needs, but if you fall in love with an item, each monthly payment you make can go towards eventually owning the piece.

Feather saw a 400 percent increase in customers last year, proving that there’s a demand for this kind of sustainable and stylish furniture rental model. Not only does it save you money on high-end furnishings in the short term, but it also helps keep cheap items with short shelf lives out of landfills and supports a sharing economy where more than one person can enjoy the same chic rug or table lamp.

So if you’re not ready to settle in and decorate for the long haul, you might consider renting some of your furniture instead of dropping an entire paycheck on a couch or turning to cheap furniture that likely won’t last. Keep scrolling to take a peek at some of the stylish offerings from Feather.