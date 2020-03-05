This Genius Company Lets You Rent High-End Furniture at Super Affordable Prices
It’s great for apartment dwellers.
In a world where you can order everything from your clothes to your groceries with a digital subscription, why not pay for your furniture on a monthly basis, too? Feather is a furniture rental company that allows users to do just that. Rather than investing in expensive home goods, you can rent high-end furniture and decor from covetable brands like West Elm month-to-month, choosing between long-term or short-term plans. It’s honestly pretty genius, especially for renters who live in big cities.
The service is open to people who live in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Orange County. For just $19 a month, members enjoy discounts on furniture prices along with free delivery and assembly, while non-members have to pay higher prices on individual pieces and delivery and assembly fees. In order to rent items, non-members have to meet an order minimum of $99, and members have to meet a $29 minimum.
After weighing the pros and cons of becoming a member, you can get to the fun part: shopping for furniture you might not otherwise be able to afford. The site offers over 150 items that are ideal for city living. Some are brand new and others have been gently used, but they’re always thoroughly cleaned and checked for quality before they arrive. It’s also easy to return or swap out a piece of furniture if it no longer suits your needs, but if you fall in love with an item, each monthly payment you make can go towards eventually owning the piece.
Feather saw a 400 percent increase in customers last year, proving that there’s a demand for this kind of sustainable and stylish furniture rental model. Not only does it save you money on high-end furnishings in the short term, but it also helps keep cheap items with short shelf lives out of landfills and supports a sharing economy where more than one person can enjoy the same chic rug or table lamp.
So if you’re not ready to settle in and decorate for the long haul, you might consider renting some of your furniture instead of dropping an entire paycheck on a couch or turning to cheap furniture that likely won’t last. Keep scrolling to take a peek at some of the stylish offerings from Feather.
1
Eddy Sofa
This mid-century modern sofa is from West Elm. It retails for $999, but Feather members can rent it for just $39 a month.
To rent: $39/Month; livefeather.com.
2
Currawong Kitchen Cart
This handy kitchen cart is one of Feather’s own products. Perfect for apartment-dwellers who are short on kitchen countertop space, it has plenty of storage room for pots, pans, and other cooking essentials. It’s worth upwards of $500, but is available to rent for as low as $22 a month.
To rent: $22/Month; livefeather.com.
3
Flicker Lounge Chair
Sleek and effortlessly cool, this plush accent chair is made of vintage leather for a lived-in, distressed look, while its steel frame gives it an extra dose of industrial edge. It’s definitely a statement piece that would cost top dollar to purchase elsewhere.
To rent: $45/Month; livefeather.com.
4
Brolga Floor Air Conditioner
Not only can you rent stylish furniture and decor from Feather, but you can also rent practical household necessities like this floor air conditioner. It’s ideal for summer subleasers or anyone who lives in a place that lacks the storage space to maintain an air conditioner year round.
To rent: $22/Month; livefeather.com.
5
Mid-Century Expandable Dining Table
A dining room table is typically an investment piece, but with Feather, you can rent this expandable mid-century table for so much less. It’s just $33 a month for members.
To buy: $33/Month; livefeather.com.
6
Cassowary Floor Lamp
For as little as $10 a month, you can have this sleek floor lamp sitting in your living room. The overhead light is perfect for reading, and it offers a luxe look thanks to its gold and marble details.
To rent: $10/Month; livefeather.com.
7
Metal Framed Wall Mirror
This circular mirror from West Elm is perfect for a front entry or hallway. It’s totally on trend and the simple gold frame goes with just about any existing decor.
To rent: $12/Month; livefeather.com.