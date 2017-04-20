18 Products That Changed Our Lives

How do you find the right present for the person who has everything? It’s an age-old dilemma that our former associate social media editor Priyanka Arabindi may have finally solved once and for all. She buys everyone she knows—from her friends to her family members—the same journal on their birthday. The thoughtful gift is fun, functional, and affordable. The journal follows a unique format: each dated page has five separate sets of lines—a space to write one line per day for five years. When completed, the personalized book serves as a sort of time capsule, documenting highs and lows of the past five years.

