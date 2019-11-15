Image zoom amazon.com

With cold weather arriving in most parts of the country, the most snuggly time of the year is officially here—and we know just the thing that will make your next night in warm and comfy.

Amazon shoppers have crowned this Chanasya faux fur throw, which happens to be one of the retailer’s best-selling bedding pieces, “the coziest blanket ever.” The $30 find is so beloved by owners, it’s racked up more than 4,300 five-star reviews and earned a near-perfect rating with owners raving about its plush feel, luxe look, and overall value.

The hypoallergenic blanket comes in five sizes (twin, full/queen, and king, as well as two throw blanket options) and 17 colors. It’s machine-washable, shed-resistant, and reversible, with silky faux fur on one side and fuzzy sherpa on the other. And according to shoppers, it looks and feels as luxurious as real fur, but is much more practical and costs less, too.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

“I absolutely love this throw blanket,” one reviewer wrote. “I read the positive reviews before placing my order, but I still had a bit of skepticism. I am so glad I purchased this throw. It exceeded my expectations both in quality and looks. The blanket is very substantial, well-made, and absolutely beautiful. I washed it before use and there was no shedding, fraying, or change in texture. It stayed beautiful and soft.”

“I am one of those people who is always cold and I love this blanket,” another reviewer chimed in. “This blanket is vastly superior compared to other furry blankets on Amazon and cost less. I am usually a you- get-what-you-pay-for kind of person, but that isn't the case here. This blanket is incredible and affordable! I’m very picky and love this blanket.”

Many owners claim that their pets—both cats and dogs—love it, too. “As soft and comfortable as claimed and perfect for reading or movie watching,” one owner shared. “I've gotten many compliments on it. The only problem is that I have to get one or both of my cats off it!”

One piece of shopping advice: Get a couple for your home or to pass out as gifts. Owners warn of family feuds breaking out in households with just one. Case in point: “My teenage boys steal it, company that's visiting steal it, my dog steals it!” one reviewer shared. “Brought these blankets into the house, and now they're everyone's favorite cover up. Will definitely need to buy more,” another wrote. Stock up now and you’ll be ready for the winter nights ahead!