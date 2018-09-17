What to Do This Minute for a Calmer Fall and Winter, According to Professional Organizers

It never hurts to start looking ahead and doing what you can to alleviate holiday stress, whether that’s setting aside space for gift-wrapping supplies or moving holiday decorations to a more accessible spot. If guest rooms are used as overflow storage, start clearing them out as early as possible, so you can focus on more pressing matters (like setting out fresh linens) when they begin arriving.



“There’s so much that comes into my house around Hanukkah time,” says Joni. “I try to do a big edit on my kid’s toys before that happens, in order to make some space for them to have the new things.”



Kitt says she makes an effort to clear out overused or broken holiday decorations as she puts them away, so there’s less to worry about once it’s time to take them out again. “It’s like I was prepping for this time last year, when I was putting that stuff away, by cleaning out all the stuff I knew wasn't worth storing.”