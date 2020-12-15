This Under-Desk Footrest Is 'Crucial' for Home Offices, According to Amazon Shoppers
As the world approaches the end of 2020, we can't help but look back at some of the biggest trends of the year—one of them being the rise of remote work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. From stocking up on smart home devices to buying loungewear that looks like workwear, most people have had to optimize their personal living spaces to function as semi-workplaces. And one particular item Amazon shoppers have found to be "crucial" for home offices is the Everlasting Comfort under-desk footrest.
Reviewers have called it a "must-have" for relieving leg and back pain while sitting at a desk for hours on end. Similar to Everlasting Comfort's other work-from-home essentials—including the brand's customer-loved backrest and seat cushion that both make sitting and lying down more comfortable—the footrest has garnered a stellar grade, with over 5,300 five-star ratings.
Made of memory foam with a non-slip pad, the footrest has an ergonomic teardrop-shaped design that allows your feet to relax at a natural angle. It can also be flipped upside down to use as a foot rocker or in bed as an under-knee pillow. And since it comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, it's super easy to clean. Those who are constantly suffering from cold feet will love that the footrest is made of a "heat-responsive" material to keep feet warm.
One Amazon reviewer who sits at a desk for eight to ten hours a day raved about Everlasting Comfort's footrest, stressing the importance of proper foot support while working. "By elevating my feet just a bit off the floor, it takes the tension off of my knees and prevents the blocking of blood flow from my legs hanging off of my chair when reclined," said the shopper. "As a software engineer, I spend a good eight to ten hours of my day at my desk, not including the time I spend in the evenings gaming on my computer and this has made my work/gaming arrangement extremely comfortable."
Another reviewer, who said they were previously skeptical of what a footrest could do to increase comfort, called it a "great item if you are working from home" and added, "like many others, I have been working from home full time since March. I am fortunate enough to have a great home office, but my office chair is old. I noticed I was resting my feet on the base of the chair, rather than the floor and the angle my knees were bent were really starting to bother me. I wasn't sure how I was going to feel about this item, but I am so happy I bought it. I use it with the flat side down and it is the perfect height for me to be comfortable."
With at-home offices becoming the norm for many during the pandemic (and perhaps even beyond), it's important to invest in items that will make your space as comfortable and productive as possible. Shop Everlasting Comfort's footrest at Amazon now while it's on sale for 10 percent off.
To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.