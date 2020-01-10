This Popular Robot Vacuum Is Only $150 Right Now

Image zoom walmart.com

It’s no secret that we’re fans of any gadget that makes cleaning up around the house easier. So when Walmart slashes the price on a popular robot vacuum, we take note (and grab our credit cards).

The Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum usually goes for $250, but right now, you can purchase one for just $149. It’s not even available on Amazon at this low price.

Compared to Dyson upright vacuum cleaners and iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, which typically go for more than $300, the Eufy robot vacuum’s sale price is incredibly affordable. However, just because it costs less doesn’t mean it won’t keep your floors free of crumbs, dust, hair, and fur.

The robotic vacuum features 1500 Pascals of suction power, and its long-lasting battery provides up to 100 minutes of power when the device is fully charged. It’s also Wi-Fi enabled so you can easily control it with an app on your phone. (Welcome to 2020.)

For instance, you can program the vacuum cleaner to turn on every day at a certain time. This way, your floors will stay spotless whether or not you have time (or energy) to clean them. Plus, you don’t even have to remember to turn the smart vacuum on, although you can always use touch features to manually start it at any time.

Walmart shoppers love this handy little vacuum because of its reasonable price and programmable capabilities. In reviews, they praise how effective it is at picking up everything from candies to flour to large amounts of animal fur. Reviewers also note that because this model doesn’t include boundary sensing technology, it can get stuck in tight places, but you can easily block off small areas before running the device.

Along with the RoboVac, you’ll receive a charging base, remote control, power adapter, side brushes, a spare filter, and a cleaning brush. Setting it up couldn’t be more simple: All you have to do is download the Eufy app on your phone and charge the vacuum. You can even connect the vacuum to other smart devices, like a Google Home, to take advantage of voice control features.

We still may be years away from having Jetsons-style homes and flying cars, but telling your speaker to turn on your robotic vacuum sounds pretty futuristic to us. Grab yours from Walmart while this sale lasts.

