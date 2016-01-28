Etsy Is Opening a Store Inside a Macy’s

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This won’t help your Etsy addiction. Fans of the site might want to book a trip to New York City soon to visit the first ever Etsy Shop, which has just opened inside the iconic Macy’s Herald Square. The shop is located at one below—the lower level of the store that's targeted toward younger, millennial shoppers.

The online marketplace has partnered with Macy’s to bring the creations of eight Etsy designers to the general public. The products will change every two to three months with a rotating list of designers, centered around a specific theme. According to Racked, the debut theme is “New York,” with the roster comprised of mostly New York-based designers. The current lineup of over 50 products includes stationery, jewelry, and housewares, with some offerings exclusively designed for the shop.

“This is an incredible opportunity for sellers on Etsy Wholesale to have the chance to be carried in one of the most iconic retail stores in the country,” Dana Maurielloe, Etsy’s Director of seller category growth, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to give them this chance to reach new customers and grow their businesses through this partnership.”

