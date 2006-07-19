Use the Worksheet: Your Keepsakes and the Keepsake Damage Control Chart to keep track of your valuables―and identify and avoid some of the greatest threats to your most important possessions.



Next, these simple tips can help you determine which keepsakes are worth preserving. Take a good look at everything you consider a keepsake―from letters you’ve saved to heirloom furniture.



Weigh each item’s sentimental and financial value against your resources (and desire) to save it properly. Does the newspaper clipping announcing your honor-roll success mean as much to you today as it did 20 years ago? How many of your children’s paintings can you afford to frame at $100 a pop? You might find that this process unleashes a bit of spring cleaning in your home. Don’t be afraid to give or throw things away.



Once you’ve decided which of your keepsakes you can save, list them on the worksheet. Then, in the space provided, write down why you value each object. Finally, enter all the factual information you have concerning each object. Where did it come from? How much did it cost? Who made it? And to whom do you hope to give it? Save this worksheet in the same place you keep your passport and any other important papers.