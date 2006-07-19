9 Essential Everyday Forms You Should Always Have Ready
The Ultimate Family Contact Sheet
Print and fill in the Family Phone Contact Sheet, then keep it in a handy place for your babysitters, house sitters, the kids, and you.
List of Family Rules, Habits, and Quirks
Give the Family Crib Sheet to those less familiar with your family's rules and habits. Just print and fill it in.
Print Out Emergency Numbers and Instructions
Provide houseguests with emergency-contact information and general phone numbers, as well as any other essential details about the house and the neighborhood, in case you're not there to explain that the hot water runs out after 20 minutes.
Print out our helpful worksheet: What Every Guest Needs to Know.
Four Lists in One
These print-ready lists and forms will help make your daily systems run smoothly and includes the following four lists and forms:
- Local vendors. Keep this contact list of go-to service providers with your other phone numbers.
- Free-time ideas. Fill in this reading/watching/listening wish list and tape it to your calendar. No more aimless clicking around Amazon.
- Take-out favorites. Keep this list by the kitchen phone and baby-sitters and grandparents (and husbands) will know exactly what to order when you're not around.
- Save it or shred it? Tuck this table into your filing box and it will help you make instant decisions.
Home Appliance Worksheet
Use the Appliance Inventory Worksheet to keep an inventory of your major appliances―and each manufacturer's phone number. That way, you'll have all the basic information ready in case something goes wrong.
Worksheet for Keeping Track of Your Keepsakes
Use the Worksheet: Your Keepsakes and the Keepsake Damage Control Chart to keep track of your valuables―and identify and avoid some of the greatest threats to your most important possessions.
Next, these simple tips can help you determine which keepsakes are worth preserving. Take a good look at everything you consider a keepsake―from letters you’ve saved to heirloom furniture.
Weigh each item’s sentimental and financial value against your resources (and desire) to save it properly. Does the newspaper clipping announcing your honor-roll success mean as much to you today as it did 20 years ago? How many of your children’s paintings can you afford to frame at $100 a pop? You might find that this process unleashes a bit of spring cleaning in your home. Don’t be afraid to give or throw things away.
Once you’ve decided which of your keepsakes you can save, list them on the worksheet. Then, in the space provided, write down why you value each object. Finally, enter all the factual information you have concerning each object. Where did it come from? How much did it cost? Who made it? And to whom do you hope to give it? Save this worksheet in the same place you keep your passport and any other important papers.
Keep Track of Sports Equipment
Use the Sports Equipment Roster to keep track of your sporting goods—who owns what, when it was bought (so you know when to consider replacing it), where you've stashed it, and what needs to be done to it—in order to be ready for next season.
Holiday Gift Budget Worksheet
It's way too easy to go overboard during the season of giving. Need to keep your holiday and Christmas shopping in check? Use this budget worksheet to set a limit and to calculate how much to spend on gifts for everyone on your list.
Open the Holiday Gift Budget.
Holiday Gift List Worksheet
To organize your shopping this season, print this worksheet, and update it with the people you want to buy for, gift ideas for each, and whether you've purchased, received, or wrapped the presents.
Open the Holiday Gift List Worksheet.