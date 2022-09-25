Shoppers Say Amazon's Top-Selling Air Mattress Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Luxury Cloud,' and It's Up to 68% Off

There's no better feeling than hopping into a soft, comfortable bed after a long day (can't forget your favorite foam pillow too.) However, when you're traveling, having someone stay over or spending the night at a friend's house yourself, you may not always have that luxury. But more than 31,000 Amazon shoppers who have found themselves in this exact situation found the perfect solution, and it's on sale.

It's called an air mattress, and more specifically, the Enerplex Air Mattress—a top-seller on Amazon and one that shoppers say feels like 'sleeping on a luxury cloud.' The best part? It's on sale and shoppers can save up to 68 percent for one more day.

amazon.com

To buy: From $42 (was $130); amazon.com.

Made from PVC with a soft and comfortable topper built-in, this inflatable air mattress (which comes in twin, full, queen, and king sizes) is "puncture-proof," according to the brand, so you don't have to worry about unwanted holes leaking all of the air in the mattress during the middle of the night. It's also water-resistant, making it ideal for travel whether that's for a camping trip or movie night under the stars. And it sits up to a full 18 inches off the ground and inflates in under 2 minutes thanks to an included pump.

Shoppers say the air mattress is ″beyond amazing″ with its easy inflation and fact that it "doesn't leak air," so there's no need to worry about waking up on the floor in the middle of the night. Another reviewer said it's the "best inflatable ever" and raved about its comfortable material and simple compact design for easy storage. And a third reviewer raved about how it doesn't lose air and stays "inflated for days."

If you're planning ahead of a camping trip, move, or anticipating needing a comfortable place for guests to sleep while staying the night, give the Enerplex Air Mattress a try while it's still on sale today.