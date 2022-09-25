Home Shoppers Say Amazon's Top-Selling Air Mattress Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Luxury Cloud,' and It's Up to 68% Off It has over 31,000 perfect ratings. By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Website Casey Clark is a freelance writer at Real Simple who covers beauty and style. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in Allure, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Stylecaster, and more from a queer-centric, plus-size perspective. She's constantly working to debunk beauty myths, test trends, and review the hottest products. Prior to writing, she graduated from Hofstra University magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon.com There's no better feeling than hopping into a soft, comfortable bed after a long day (can't forget your favorite foam pillow too.) However, when you're traveling, having someone stay over or spending the night at a friend's house yourself, you may not always have that luxury. But more than 31,000 Amazon shoppers who have found themselves in this exact situation found the perfect solution, and it's on sale. It's called an air mattress, and more specifically, the Enerplex Air Mattress—a top-seller on Amazon and one that shoppers say feels like 'sleeping on a luxury cloud.' The best part? It's on sale and shoppers can save up to 68 percent for one more day. amazon.com To buy: From $42 (was $130); amazon.com. Made from PVC with a soft and comfortable topper built-in, this inflatable air mattress (which comes in twin, full, queen, and king sizes) is "puncture-proof," according to the brand, so you don't have to worry about unwanted holes leaking all of the air in the mattress during the middle of the night. It's also water-resistant, making it ideal for travel whether that's for a camping trip or movie night under the stars. And it sits up to a full 18 inches off the ground and inflates in under 2 minutes thanks to an included pump. Shoppers say the air mattress is ″beyond amazing″ with its easy inflation and fact that it "doesn't leak air," so there's no need to worry about waking up on the floor in the middle of the night. Another reviewer said it's the "best inflatable ever" and raved about its comfortable material and simple compact design for easy storage. And a third reviewer raved about how it doesn't lose air and stays "inflated for days." If you're planning ahead of a camping trip, move, or anticipating needing a comfortable place for guests to sleep while staying the night, give the Enerplex Air Mattress a try while it's still on sale today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit