12 Work-From-Home Essentials That Real Simple Editors Swear By
From yoga pants to coffee makers.
Working from home is both a blessing and a curse. Sure, there are the obvious benefits of forgoing your commute, rolling out of bed five minutes before you’re expected to be online, and wearing comfortable clothes, but there are plenty of challenges as well.
For instance, if you normally visit a coffee shop for your daily caffeine fix or grab lunch from the office cafe, you need to learn to make your own provisions at home. Not to mention the fact that your home might not have room for a standard desk to work at. Plus, there are mounting distractions from household chores, children, partners, or roommates.
To help share a bit of wisdom for how to make being productive at home easier and more comfortable, the Real Simple team is sharing some of their very best #WFH essentials. The picks include everything from technology upgrades like this wireless Apple mouse to soothing Voluspa candles. Keep scrolling to shop everything Real Simple editors swear by for a smoother WFH experience.
1
Alo High-Waisted Moto Leggings
“My Alo yoga pants are stylish enough that I feel reasonably put together when I pair them with a sweater, and once my work is done I change tops and am ready for my streaming barre class.” – Heather Morgan Schott, senior director of content strategy
To buy: $114; zappos.com.
2
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker
“Whether it’s a single-cup or whole-pot kind of day, this coffee maker has me covered.” – Jennifer Davidson, digital deputy editor
To buy: $80 (was $100); bedbathandbeyond.com.
3
Apple Magic Mouse 2
“My bluetooth keyboard and mouse are essentials. I can have my laptop further from me so I don’t feel like I’m hunching over my computer all day.” – Lina LeGare, designer
To buy: $80; bestbuy.com.
4
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
“After all of this handwashing and house cleaning, my hands are so dry. This stuff is the best and smells amazing. It's my little bit of luxury.” – Emily Kehe, creative director
To buy: $97; nordstrom.com.
5
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
“My AirPods make it easier to listen to conference calls and video chats without disturbing others in my house.” – Jennifer Davidson, digital deputy editor
To buy: $140; bestbuy.com.
6
Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle
“I've always turned to candles for relaxation at the end of the day (along with a glass of wine and a good book), but now that I'm working from home, I'm leaning on them a little more to keep sane. My favorite scent is Voluspa's Baltic Amber, which smells like luxurious sandalwood and cedar.” – Katie Macdonald, food ecommerce writer
To buy: $30; anthropologie.com.
7
Belkin 7-Socket Office Surge Protector with 12’ Cord
“Our team normally works from home on Fridays, and thanks to the ‘smart meters’ installed in my building from our energy supplier, I know that’s the day of the week I use the most electricity in my apartment. So right after our office was mandated to work from home, I pulled out this power strip to make sure my bill doesn’t go crazy.” – Laura Gurfein, copy editor
To buy: $32; overstock.com.
8
Sphere & Stem Table Lamp
“This gorgeous lamp brightens up my desk (literally), and the warm glow of the light is flattering during video conference calls.” – Heather Morgan Schott, senior director of content strategy
To buy: $140 (was $199); westelm.com.
9
Monstera Plant
“Plants make people happy, right? I love looking at my Monstera throughout the day and taking the time to make sure it’s getting enough water and sunlight. It’s a great respite from emails and deadlines.” – Christie Calucchia, lifestyle ecommerce writer
To buy: $150; bloomscape.com.
10
Adidas Originals Adicolor Lock Up Woven Track Pants
“These are my ultimate comfy pants for lounging around the house, and to say I’ve worn them almost every day recently wouldn’t be a lie. I love the side pockets so I can carry my phone with me, and their ‘90s inspired design helps me feel a little stylish.” – Maya Gandara, junior ecommerce writer
To buy: $70; nordstrom.com.
11
Slip Pure Silk 3-Pack Hair Ties
“Since I’ve been having my hair up a lot during this time and trying to make sure I’m not doing any damage, I’ve been using these scrunchies.” – Lina LeGare, designer
To buy: $39; nordstrom.com.
12
Chuckit! Ultra Squeaker Ball
“One of my new WFH coworkers is my one-year-old goldendoodle, Riley. He needs lots of exercise, so we take breaks throughout the day to get outside for a run. Riley loves this indestructible ball and it has ruined all others for him. I could be wrong, but I think it's the squeaker.” – Katie Macdonald, food ecommerce writer
To buy: $7 (was $10); chewy.com.