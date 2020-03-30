12 Work-From-Home Essentials That Real Simple Editors Swear By

Working from home is both a blessing and a curse. Sure, there are the obvious benefits of forgoing your commute, rolling out of bed five minutes before you’re expected to be online, and wearing comfortable clothes, but there are plenty of challenges as well.

For instance, if you normally visit a coffee shop for your daily caffeine fix or grab lunch from the office cafe, you need to learn to make your own provisions at home. Not to mention the fact that your home might not have room for a standard desk to work at. Plus, there are mounting distractions from household chores, children, partners, or roommates.

To help share a bit of wisdom for how to make being productive at home easier and more comfortable, the Real Simple team is sharing some of their very best #WFH essentials. The picks include everything from technology upgrades like this wireless Apple mouse to soothing Voluspa candles. Keep scrolling to shop everything Real Simple editors swear by for a smoother WFH experience.