9 Easy Ways to Cozy Up Your Home
These mini moves will turn your home into a warm and inviting winter retreat.
When it’s hot outside, you want your home to be minimalist and breezy, with no extra layers to capture the humidity or hold in heat. But once it gets chilly, you want those layers back to make the house feel warm and cozy. Fortunately, it doesn’t take much to make your space inviting and comfortable for winter. Here are 9 tiny ways to cozy up your home.
RELATED: 5 Foolproof Winter Decorating Tips from Nate Berkus
1
Update your bedding.
Crisp cotton and linen is great for summer months, but flannel is where it’s at for winter! Trade your crisp sateen sheets for ones that will hold the warmth in, like flannel or jersey. While you’re at it, fold a quilt or throw blanket over the foot of your bed to have handy for the coldest nights.
2
Stash slippers by the door.
The first step to feeling cozy: No chilly feet! Keep a pair of slippers by your main entrance to change into as soon as you cross the threshold, so you’ll be comfortable from the moment you get home from work. Bonus: They’ll keep you from tracking in snow or salt from the sidewalk.
3
Swap in snuggly throw pillows.
Finally, an excuse to splurge on one of those big furry pillows! Add one or two textured throw pillows to your couch (or just change the covers on your existing pillows) to make your space look and feel cozier. Other options: Nubby boucle, a wooly cable knit, or a rich velvet.
4
Add warmth underfoot.
Sisal and flat-weave rugs are great when it’s warm outside, but for winter, you want a little pile. If you don’t have the budget to get a giant area rug, consider layering smaller rugs in strategic spots, like next to the bed, under the coffee table, or in front of your favorite reading chair.
5
Consider soft lighting.
When the nights get darker earlier, it’s tempting to go to bed around 7 p.m. Resist, but without the harsh overhead lighting, by fitting table lamps with warm-toned LED lights for a cozy candle-lit glow that’ll still keep you awake.
6
Warm up your window treatments.
If you normally have sheer linen curtains, consider trading them out for velvet drapes, or any heavy curtain that boasts a thermal lining. Besides making a space look warm and cozy, they’ll actually insulate the room by blocking cold air from leaking through old windows at night.
7
Rethink your sofa cover.
If you have a slip-covered couch—or even if you don’t, but your sofa’s a standard size—try a new slipcover for the colder months. Choose a deep jewel tone and a softer fabric than your standard crisp white cotton to give the living room a cozier feel.
8
Layer your kitchen linens.
Start from the bottom up: A little kitchen rug on the floor in front of the sink, a runner or tablecloth on the breakfast table, and linen slipcovers over your wooden or metal cafe chairs. Anytime you can put a layer of fabric between yourself and bare wood or tile, it’ll feel just a bit warmer.