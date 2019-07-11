5 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Score Right Now—from Instant Pots to Robot Vacuums

Image zoom amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and we’re already firing up our clicking fingers. For the uninitiated, this online shopping event is an opportunity for Amazon to roll out its best deals of the year, in rapid succession, over the course of an edge-of-your-seat period of time.

This year, for the first time ever, the super sales event will last 48 hours, starting Monday July 15 at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) and ending Tuesday July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of massive deals, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Once you’ve done that, get ready to score on beauty products, appliances, electronics, home decor, eBooks, and basically everything Amazon already sells at incredible price points... but even cheaper.

In addition to products, Amazon has traditionally offered savings on subscriptions to services like Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited. And, of course, Prime Day is the time to invest in Alexa-enabled devices, like Fire tablets and the new Echo Dot, which is already marked down by 50 percent (for now).

And that brings us to the best part: Building up to the big day, Amazon is already rolling out early Prime Day deals that you can shop right now! Below are our top five, can’t-miss sales.

Instant Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

Instant Pots are kind of a one-stop shop when it comes to cooking, helping even the least kitchen-savvy of us whip up gourmet meals easily and quickly. The Instant Pot pressure cooker also happens to be the best-selling item from last year’s Amazon Prime Day in the United States. Get one now for 40 percent off, or regret your sad, plain dinners later.

To buy: $60 (was $100); amazon.com.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

For a limited time, you can save 50 percent off the newest version of Amazon’s Echo Dot (Third Generation), which has a whopping 42,000 near-perfect customer reviews. It’s the retailer’s most popular smart speaker, with customers raving about the sound quality and easy functionality for the inexpensive price. And that was before the half-off price cut for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

To buy: $25 (was $50); amazon.com.

ECOVACS Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction

This petite cleaning powerhouse is a top-seller among Real Simple readers and Amazon shoppers alike, and for good reason. Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, the robotic vacuum cleans floors until they’re spick and span using three different modes. Pair the smart device with your Alexa or Google devices so you can use voice controls, and rest assured the cleaning tool will always be ready to go: After the 100-minute run time, Deebot auto-returns to its charger.

To buy: $200 (was $230); amazon.com.

RELATED: Amazon’s Most Popular Roomba Robot Vacuums Are Already on Sale Weeks Ahead of Prime Day

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow

This “Amazon Choice” pillow is miraculously 66 percent off right now leading up to Prime Day 2019. For just $60, the hypoallergenic memory foam pillow will help all kinds of sleepers get high-quality rest. The pillow’s design allows you to add and remove the fill so you can get the best firmness for your own preferences, and the bamboo-derived outer cover adds a cooling effect (plus it’s machine washable). Whether you’re a side sleeper, someone who wedges pillows between your legs, or a person who wakes up with neck pain, this customizable pillow gives you control over getting the best sleep for your specific needs.

To buy: $60 (was $176); amazon.com.

Hiware Window and Blind Duster Brush

There might be nothing Real Simple loves more than clever cleaning solutions—especially those on sale. This handy window blind duster is even less expensive now thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019, getting marked down to just $8. Save time dusting with this three-bladed device, and switch off between the five, dust-wicking microfiber sleeves whenever you throw a dirty cloth in the wash. The company is so confident you’ll love this cleaning tool that you can get a full refund for two years after your purchase if you’re not satisfied.

To buy: $8 (was $13); amazon.com.