PSA: These Prime Day Deals on Dyson Vacuums Are Actually Epic

“The best vacuum ever,” a “great investment for pet owners,” and “the best appliance I own” are just a few of the ways Dyson owners refer to their beloved products, and if you’re ready to finally treat yourself to a top-notch product from the brand, we know the best place to score a discount.

There are so many great Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums, fans, air purifiers, and more on Amazon right now, with discounts as high as 42 percent off. The markdowns even include some of the brand’s best-selling designs, including its popular upright ball and cordless stick vacuums, ensuring you can get your hands on some of the best cleaners weeks before Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day shopping event wraps up.

Since the deals tend to move fast on Dyson products, we recommend checking back here to see what’s new and on sale (we’ll regularly update this story with the latest markdowns). And if you see something you love, add it to your cart ASAP because these impressive discounts will last just 48 hours (or less if they sell out!). Here are some of the best Dyson deals you can score right now.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Prime members can score 42 percent off this powerful and versatile Dyson vacuum as a Deal of the Day during Amazon Prime Day 2019. The upright vacuum comes with six extra cleaning tools and brushes like a stair tool and mattress tool that attach to its wand and hose, allowing you to use it across your home and furniture. It also features a self-adjusting cleaning head that detects changes in flooring, making it ideal for carpets, hardwoods, and tile.

To buy: $350 (was $599); amazon.com.

Dyson Air Multiplier Table Fan

This compact fan may look small, but don’t be fooled—its impressive airflow is just the thing to keep you cool this summer. Shoppers also love its pet- and kid-friendly blade-free design, built-in sleep timer, and quiet airflow. What’s more, it’s currently 36 percent off for Prime members.

To buy: $190 (was $299); amazon.com.

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan

For just two days, Amazon shoppers can get this two-in-one air purifier and fan for 27 percent off. Set it up in high traffic areas in your home, and it will work around the clock to remove pollutants and allergens while cooling down the room with its powerful airflow.

To buy: $330 (was $449); amazon.com.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Thanks to its lightweight, cord-free design, this 21 percent off beauty is easy to operate all over your home. But don’t be fooled by its sleek look—this marked down vacuum still has plenty of impressive suction power and a washable lifetime filter to suck up dirt and pet hair across carpets and hardwoods. What’s more, you can detach its long stick and use it as a handheld to clean furniture and upholstery, stairs, and other hard-to-reach spots that your typical vacuum can’t access.

To buy: $314 (was $400); amazon.com.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Just like Dyson’s other stick vacuums, this nimble machine transforms into a helpful handheld vacuum cleaner that can be used all over your home. But unlike its other cleaners, this 26 percent off vacuum features an even more impressive battery life and longer-lasting suction. Amazon shoppers call it a “joy to use” and the “best in class,” and gave it an impressive 4.3-star rating.

To buy: $370 (was $500); amazon.com.

Dyson V7 Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Small but mighty, this under-$200 handheld vacuum features Dyson’s renowned suction and cleaning power in a mini machine that can be used all over your home as well as in your car. Use it as is on upholstery and furniture, or attach its extension hose to tackle trickier areas other cleaning tools may miss. Plus, the cord-free vacuum comes with a car charger, so you can clean on-the-go.

To buy: $200 (was $240); amazon.com.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier and Fan

This versatile machine is a cooling fan, space heater, and air purifier in one, making it a dynamic piece you’ll use year-round. Run its air purifier daily to remove allergens and pollutants like pollen, dust, bacteria, and pet dander from your home’s air while you enjoy its cooling and heating power. And since the device is blade-free, it’s safe to set up in spaces used by kids and pets.

To buy: $500 (was $600); amazon.com.