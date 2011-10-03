7 Stylish Dog Bowls
Dog Bow-Bon Chien
With three color and size options, these hefty stoneware dishes have “dog” written all over them.
To buy: Starting at $16, harrybarker.com.
Unleashed Life Phuket Medium Pet Dish
This bowl raises mealtime to new heights, with a super-chic resin spindle that doubles as sculpture.
To buy: $44, wayfair.com.
Phorm Feeders
For the minimalist, a stainless steel bowl nestled neatly into a low, lacquered stand.
To buy: $40, inthecompanyofdogs.com.
Doca Pet Smorgasboard Dog Bowl
Crisp and clean and made of white resin, these dishes feature rubber on the bottom to prevent dogs from scooting them across the floor.
To buy: Starting at $67, velocityartanddesign.com.
Pottery Barn Paw Print Dog Bowl and Stand
The wrought-iron stand keeps bowls from sliding around; the simple design means it can live just about anywhere. Plus, it’s available in three sizes perfect for any pup.
To buy: Starting at $16, potterybarn.com.
Neater Feeder
For the clumsy owner who trips over the bowl or the sloppy hound needing to work on his table manners. Nesting containers catch water in the drip tray below and larger kibbles in the area above.
To buy: Starting at $35, neaterfeeder.com.
Wood Dog Dish Holder
Nature lovers rejoice: This hemlock trough, cut from a vintage barn beam, lends a textured, rustic feel.
To buy: $70, etsy.com.
