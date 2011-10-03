7 Stylish Dog Bowls

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
harrybarker.com
Love your pooch, but hate the look of his meal station? Take a peek at these seven pet—and owner—friendly options.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Dog Bow-Bon Chien

harrybarker.com

With three color and size options, these hefty stoneware dishes have “dog” written all over them.

To buy: Starting at $16, harrybarker.com.

Featured October 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Unleashed Life Phuket Medium Pet Dish

wayfair.com

This bowl raises mealtime to new heights, with a super-chic resin spindle that doubles as sculpture.

To buy: $44, wayfair.com.

3 of 7

Phorm Feeders

inthecompanyofdogs.com

For the minimalist, a stainless steel bowl nestled neatly into a low, lacquered stand.

To buy: $40, inthecompanyofdogs.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Doca Pet Smorgasboard Dog Bowl

velocityartanddesign.com

Crisp and clean and made of white resin, these dishes feature rubber on the bottom to prevent dogs from scooting them across the floor.

To buy: Starting at $67, velocityartanddesign.com.

5 of 7

Pottery Barn Paw Print Dog Bowl and Stand

potterybarn.com

The wrought-iron stand keeps bowls from sliding around; the simple design means it can live just about anywhere. Plus, it’s available in three sizes perfect for any pup.

To buy: Starting at $16, potterybarn.com.

6 of 7

Neater Feeder

neaterfeeder.com

For the clumsy owner who trips over the bowl or the sloppy hound needing to work on his table manners. Nesting containers catch water in the drip tray below and larger kibbles in the area above.

To buy: Starting at $35, neaterfeeder.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Wood Dog Dish Holder

etsy.com

Nature lovers rejoice: This hemlock trough, cut from a vintage barn beam, lends a textured, rustic feel.

To buy: $70, etsy.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco