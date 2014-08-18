6 Disposable Dishes

By Victoria Moffitt With Chelsea Renaud
Updated August 29, 2014
shopmerimeri.com
These disposable tableware selections let you serve your guests in style—without spending hours washing dishes afterward.
Toot Sweet Blue Stripe Platter Set

shopmerimeri.com

Serve snacks stylishly with this hexagonal trio. The single striped plate adds a creative contrast to the leafy green pair, while matching foil edges tie the three together.

To buy: $8 for set of 3, shopmerimeri.com.

Featured August 2014

Confetti Small Plate

sugarconfetti.com

Who knew eating off paper could be so glamorous? Abandon plain circular plates and dazzle guests with this festive square tableware.

To buy: $4.50 for 12, sugarconfetti.com.

Kaku by Wasara

branchhome.com

No trees were harmed in the making of these plates—they’re formed from renewable materials such as bamboo and sugar cane fiber. Biodegradable and compostable, each platter will add a beautiful flourish to whatever you’re serving.

To buy: $6 for 6, branchhome.com.

Anchor Plates

sucreshop.com

There will be nothing but smooth sailing when you set the table with these nautical plates. The red and blue pattern is perfect for your upcoming Labor Day get-together, and the bamboo material is fully compostable.

To buy: $20 for 10, sucreshop.com.

Green Triangles Tableware Collection

shopsweetlulu.com

Go geometric with a summery green assortment of triangles. Your backyard barbecue might be a casual affair, but your dinnerware can still make a statement.

To buy: $7.50 for 8 cups or 8 plates, shopsweetlulu.com.

Party Pack – Shark Tank

sustyparty.com

This set comes complete with everything you need to get the party started! Stars, stripes, and solids abound in napkins, cups, straws, and plates — all in a corresponding hue. Everything (including the chic wood cutlery) is made out of non-toxic, renewable, and compostable materials.

To buy: $23 for a set serving 8 people, sustyparty.com.

