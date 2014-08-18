6 Disposable Dishes
Toot Sweet Blue Stripe Platter Set
Serve snacks stylishly with this hexagonal trio. The single striped plate adds a creative contrast to the leafy green pair, while matching foil edges tie the three together.
To buy: $8 for set of 3, shopmerimeri.com.
Confetti Small Plate
Who knew eating off paper could be so glamorous? Abandon plain circular plates and dazzle guests with this festive square tableware.
To buy: $4.50 for 12, sugarconfetti.com.
Kaku by Wasara
No trees were harmed in the making of these plates—they’re formed from renewable materials such as bamboo and sugar cane fiber. Biodegradable and compostable, each platter will add a beautiful flourish to whatever you’re serving.
To buy: $6 for 6, branchhome.com.
Anchor Plates
There will be nothing but smooth sailing when you set the table with these nautical plates. The red and blue pattern is perfect for your upcoming Labor Day get-together, and the bamboo material is fully compostable.
To buy: $20 for 10, sucreshop.com.
Green Triangles Tableware Collection
Go geometric with a summery green assortment of triangles. Your backyard barbecue might be a casual affair, but your dinnerware can still make a statement.
To buy: $7.50 for 8 cups or 8 plates, shopsweetlulu.com.
Party Pack – Shark Tank
This set comes complete with everything you need to get the party started! Stars, stripes, and solids abound in napkins, cups, straws, and plates — all in a corresponding hue. Everything (including the chic wood cutlery) is made out of non-toxic, renewable, and compostable materials.
To buy: $23 for a set serving 8 people, sustyparty.com.
