6 Outdoor Dinner Party Essentials

By Emily Read Bentley and Megan Douglas Shuler
Updated August 29, 2014
The secret ingredients (that don’t involve the food) for hosting an unforgettable bash.
Hot Mesh Chair

Pretty outdoor chairs can transform an old table. These are stackable, so they won’t clutter up the garage.

To buy: $119, bludot.com.

Air Plants

If you want to send guests home with a memento, set air plants on a platter as a takeaway. Anyone can keep them alive.

To buy: From $1.50, oddplants.com.

Snowflake Indoor-Outdoor Rug

Using an outdoor rug under the dining table gives the zone an extra-intimate feel.

To buy: From $28, luluandgeorgia.com.

Jambox in Blue Wave

A top-notch portable speaker, like a Jambox, is a great investment. Have an upbeat playlist at the ready for the beginning of the party and something low-key set for dinner.

To buy: $150, jawbone.com.

Felt Meditation Cushions

Make guests comfortable enough to linger at the table. Round cushions don’t have to fit perfectly to look good.

To buy: $42 each, 347-625-3015.

Dryer Sheets

Hide a couple of unscented dryer sheets under your table runner. They can help keep bees away from the food.

