6 Outdoor Dinner Party Essentials
Hot Mesh Chair
Pretty outdoor chairs can transform an old table. These are stackable, so they won’t clutter up the garage.
To buy: $119, bludot.com.
Air Plants
If you want to send guests home with a memento, set air plants on a platter as a takeaway. Anyone can keep them alive.
To buy: From $1.50, oddplants.com.
Snowflake Indoor-Outdoor Rug
Using an outdoor rug under the dining table gives the zone an extra-intimate feel.
To buy: From $28, luluandgeorgia.com.
Jambox in Blue Wave
A top-notch portable speaker, like a Jambox, is a great investment. Have an upbeat playlist at the ready for the beginning of the party and something low-key set for dinner.
To buy: $150, jawbone.com.
Felt Meditation Cushions
Make guests comfortable enough to linger at the table. Round cushions don’t have to fit perfectly to look good.
To buy: $42 each, 347-625-3015.
Dryer Sheets
Hide a couple of unscented dryer sheets under your table runner. They can help keep bees away from the food.