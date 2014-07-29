8 Tempting Trays
Perimeter Tray Brass & White
This eye-catching combination of brass, walnut, and marble makes for an alluring yet functional combo. The glamorous piece will become a countertop staple for slicing and serving.
To buy: $250, ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com.
Featured August 2014
Dot Serving Tray
Hand painted in deep-sea cobalt and shaped like a gleaming turtle shell, this tray will have you reminiscing about your seaside summer adventures all year long.
To buy: $98, leifshop.com.
Wood Tray
This tray is a literal work of art with hand-drawn graphite lines sealed under an acrylic finish. Use it to serve glasses of red wine for a striking contrast against the pale wood finish.
To buy: $69, food52.com/provisions.
Triangles Tray
Forget the dining room, you’d be happy to eat dinner off your lap as long as it’s served on this delightful platter. Triangles and tiny polka dots adorn the dishwasher-safe surface.
To buy: $34, koromiko.com.
Wayfair Galvanized Rope Tray
This durable tray is sturdy enough to withstand the great outdoors and can be put to use serving drinks and snacks out on the patio.
To buy: $41, wayfair.com.
Zig Zag Bone Tray
Get in touch with your wild side with this playful piece. A vibrant, textured pattern and polished horn-shaped handles add a tribal feel to the wood-and-bone showstopper.
To buy: $95, jaysonhome.com.
Rope Trays
These rope baskets add a nautical twist to any tabletop. Use them to corral keys and mail that might otherwise cause cluttered chaos on an entryway table or kitchen counter.
To buy: $78 for set of two, serenaandlily.com.
Lacquer Rectangle Tray
Options abound with these versatile trays. Available in two sizes and three colors (plus free monogramming!), these lacquer beauties can be used poolside, bedside, or deskside for everything from beverages to cosmetics.
To buy: starting at $69, markandgraham.com.
