World Market Is Starting Black Friday Early With a Massive Sale on Furniture
This month-long sale just might include the best early Black Friday discounts we’ve seen yet.
We’re officially dubbing November as the best month for shopping thanks to epic Black Friday sales (they seem to start earlier and earlier every year). Whether you’re shopping for big-ticket items like furniture or springing for new clothing, the annual event seems to get the best of us—even for those who tend to be budget conscious!
While Black Friday 2019 isn’t until November 29, some of our favorite retailers such as Walmart, Nordstrom, and now World Market have already released early Black Friday deals, and the discounts are too good to pass up. From now until December 1, you can shop all of World Market’s furniture selection for 40 percent off with free shipping on orders over $75—yes, you read that right! If you’ve been waiting to get that larger sectional you’ve had your eye on or finally upgrade your old dining room set, now’s the time to make a move. These are some of World Market’s best prices of the year.
During the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, the 40 percent discount account applies to every furniture category, including small space furniture, dining room sets and storage, loveseats and coffee tables for the living room. Even the store’s new furniture is marked down, which is rare for just-launched items.
We’re obsessing over this super chic marble coffee table for less than $200 (a seriously good deal—it’s normally more than $300). And we’re also eyeing statement furniture pieces like this tufted sofa for less than $500 and this gold metal bookshelf for only $240. Since the furniture sale runs through December, you can take your time picking out what’s best for your space—no Black Friday-induced stress here! Below we’ve rounded up our favorite furniture pieces that are worth splurging for (ahem, saving).
Best Coffee and Accent Table Deals
- Gold Hammered Metal Cala Coffee Table: $198 (was $330)
- Round White Marble Milan Accent Table: $96 (was $160)
- Wood And Metal Multi Level Coffee Table: $168 (was $279)
- Glass And Gold Leaf Rosalyn Console Table: $180 (was $300)
- Round Wood And Metal Kearny Coffee Table: $198 (was $330)
- Wood Slice Coffee Table: $138 (was $230)
View more coffee table deals here.
Best Sectional Deals
- Oatmeal Woven Noelle Sofa And Ottoman: $480 (was $800)
- Black Tweed Mid Century 2 Piece Nelson Sectional Sofa: $960 (was $1,600)
- Emmett 5 Piece Long Modular Sectional Sofa: $798 (was $1,330)
- Dolphin Abbott Sofa: $450 (was $750)
View more sectional deals here.
Best Accent Chair Deals
- Charcoal Gray And Ivory Dash Print Noemi Tub Chair: $210 (was $350)
- Cognac Mid Century Huxley Chair: $260 (was $429)
- Gilles Upholstered Chair: $258 (was $429)
- Espresso Handwoven Rattan Slope Arm Kenji Rattan Chair: $96 (was $160)
View more accent chair deals here.
Best Home Office Deals
- Wood And Gold Metal Sloan Bookshelf: $210 (was $350)
- Mid Century Zarek Upholstered Office Chair: $150 (was $250)
- Driftwood Cristela Desk: $240 (was $400)
- Wood Mid Century Zarek Desk: $180 (was $300)
- Wood And Metal Modular Isaiah Bookshelf: $210 (was $350)
View more home office deals here.
Photos: Courtesy of World Market