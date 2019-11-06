World Market Is Starting Black Friday Early With a Massive Sale on Furniture

Image zoom World Market

We’re officially dubbing November as the best month for shopping thanks to epic Black Friday sales (they seem to start earlier and earlier every year). Whether you’re shopping for big-ticket items like furniture or springing for new clothing, the annual event seems to get the best of us—even for those who tend to be budget conscious!

While Black Friday 2019 isn’t until November 29, some of our favorite retailers such as Walmart, Nordstrom, and now World Market have already released early Black Friday deals, and the discounts are too good to pass up. From now until December 1, you can shop all of World Market’s furniture selection for 40 percent off with free shipping on orders over $75—yes, you read that right! If you’ve been waiting to get that larger sectional you’ve had your eye on or finally upgrade your old dining room set, now’s the time to make a move. These are some of World Market’s best prices of the year.

During the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, the 40 percent discount account applies to every furniture category, including small space furniture, dining room sets and storage, loveseats and coffee tables for the living room. Even the store’s new furniture is marked down, which is rare for just-launched items.

We’re obsessing over this super chic marble coffee table for less than $200 (a seriously good deal—it’s normally more than $300). And we’re also eyeing statement furniture pieces like this tufted sofa for less than $500 and this gold metal bookshelf for only $240. Since the furniture sale runs through December, you can take your time picking out what’s best for your space—no Black Friday-induced stress here! Below we’ve rounded up our favorite furniture pieces that are worth splurging for (ahem, saving).

Best Coffee and Accent Table Deals

View more coffee table deals here.

Best Sectional Deals

View more sectional deals here.

Best Accent Chair Deals

View more accent chair deals here.

Best Home Office Deals

View more home office deals here.

Photos: Courtesy of World Market