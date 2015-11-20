8 Inspiring Winter Arrangements

Elevate a staircase naturally, with birch vessels (they don’t tip easily) sprouting greens. (For similar: Birch-bark 10-by-7-inch vase, $19, save-on-crafts.com.) Cut the stems so that the greens are about 10 inches taller than the rim. Here the mix is juniper, white pine, boxwood, and seeded eucalyptus, but any mix of several textures works. Place in a Ball jar with water, then set the jar inside the birch holder. (This setup makes it easy to change the water.) If the stems are very woody, pound the ends with a hammer to open them up a bit—they’ll drink better.