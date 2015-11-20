8 Inspiring Winter Arrangements
Branch out
Who says vases need flowers? One sweeping spray of boxwood (tall) and a sprig of seeded eucalyptus (small) among a cluster of shapely vessels creates a festive moment on a mantel or in an entry. Stick with neutral-colored containers, and casually concentrate greens in the center. (For similar vessels: Waterscape vases, from $24 each, westelm.com.)
Line a Path
Elevate a staircase naturally, with birch vessels (they don’t tip easily) sprouting greens. (For similar: Birch-bark 10-by-7-inch vase, $19, save-on-crafts.com.) Cut the stems so that the greens are about 10 inches taller than the rim. Here the mix is juniper, white pine, boxwood, and seeded eucalyptus, but any mix of several textures works. Place in a Ball jar with water, then set the jar inside the birch holder. (This setup makes it easy to change the water.) If the stems are very woody, pound the ends with a hammer to open them up a bit—they’ll drink better.
“Plant” a Runner
Dress up your table with a runner of white pine, seeded eucalyptus, boxwood, or other greens. It’s an inviting arrangement that doesn’t block conversations the way tall florals can. Layer clusters of leaves and sprigs—flatter ones first, shapelier ones on top—in a slightly undulating shape for a relaxed, natural look.
Easy Ice Bucket Arrangement
Place a piece of floral foam inside. Insert handfuls of hardy greens; fill the gaps with delicates. For a lush look, arrange the greens so they’re reaching out in different directions. AmeriHome metal side chairs, $210 for two, wayfair.com/RSchairs.
Garnish a Plate
Nestle a bit of seeded eucalyptus in a loosely rolled raw-edge napkin (an earthy color is nice) and wrap twice with twine. A sprig of evergreen works just as beautifully. Stick with neutrals for the dishes and other table accents to keep the look natural and organic.
Show Off Stems in Stemware
Give those underused Champagne flutes a temporary gig as bud vases. Fill each about halfway with water (it looks best if all the water lines match) and drop in two sprigs of lightweight greenery. Place alongside dinner plates to spruce up the whole table.
Give Greetings the Gallery Treatment
A mounted bough of juniper (or another evergreen branch from the yard or a tree farm) turns holiday cards into wall art instead of counter clutter. Tie strands of wide ribbon about 12 inches apart, and clip on the cards using white metal brads (sold at office-supply stores).
Try a Modern Take on Mistletoe
Wreathify a chandelier by winding floral wire (sold at craft shops and nurseries) around bunches of a feathery green, such as white pine, juniper, or cedar, then attaching the greens to the perimeter. Keep the rest of the decor minimal—you want this tricked-out fixture to be the star of the room.