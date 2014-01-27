7 Impactful Window Coverings

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Whether used for form (to frame a large window) or for function (to block out the glaring sun), these options are sure to please.
Black French Tassel Window Panel

These white cotton panels are transformed from your simple everyday basics with the addition of the tassel trim. Pick from six trim color options to suit your space best.

To buy: Starting at $58, serenaandlily.com.

Featured January 2014

Stella Curtain in Sugar Plum

The crinkle fabric adds a subtle amount of texture and, when paired with dark colored walls, would make a sultry statement in a bedroom.

To buy: Starting at $59, westelm.com.

Periwinkle Curtain

Made of light and airy cotton, these 100 percent curtains welcome in just the right amount of sun to a breakfast nook or office space.

To buy: Starting at $110, johnrobshaw.com.

Coqo Floral Curtain

Neutral-colored curtains are subtly adorned with a floral applique to add a bit more femininity.

To buy: Starting at $108, anthropologie.com.

Ankara Panels

For a more graphic effect, consider this bold honeycomb pattern. The combination of sheer and charcoal grey allows it to blend well with nearly any color wall or trim.

To buy: Starting at $50, zgallerie.com.

Belgian Sheer Linen Drapery

Billowy and sheer luxe linens that could work in any room of your home.

To buy: Starting at $99, restorationhardware.com.

Bingham Printed Damask Panel

Elegant embroidered medallions offer sophistication to a space, while their neutral palette is far from overpowering. These 100% cotton panels are fully lined, which offers privacy and protection from the sun.

To buy: Starting at $99, ballarddesigns.com.

