7 Best Places to Shop for Gorgeous Christmas Decorations Online 

Are you a minimalist holiday decorator who hangs a single wreath on the front door? Or a more-is-more maximalist who plans to deck the halls with garland, tinsel, and ornaments galore? No matter your style, here are the best places to shop for Christmas and Hanukkah decorations online, without having to brave the winter weather outside. From bohemian-style tree skirts to modern glam ornaments, all of these Christmas decorations can be ordered online and shipped right to your front door, so you can catch up on the new Netflix Christmas movies rather than face the holiday traffic and crowds at the store. Decorating for the holidays just got much easier.

If you're on the hunt for whimsical holiday decor no one else will have, you've come to the right place. Anthropologie not only has a vast selection of adorable ornaments (including colorful pom-poms and cozy penguins), but also faux Christmas trees and tree skirts that will last for many years. When it comes to quirky and colorful Christmas decorations, Anthro is our go-to.

World Market is not only a must-shop for affordable home decor and gifts, but also for inexpensive holiday decor. Don't miss the holiday lighting selection (including these paper star pendants) and trendy bottle brush trees for your mantel or side table.

Target's designers keep a close eye on seasonal trends, so if you're in the market for Scandinavian-inspired decorations or a tree skirt in the hottest pattern of the winter (hint: plaid!), you'll find it here. The best part: Because Target has it all, you can go ahead and add matching holiday pajamas, on-theme disposable dishes, and wrapping paper to your digital order. Your holiday to-do list just got a lot shorter.

For holiday decor that's personalized for your family, the makers at Etsy have you covered. Think customized stockings or a miniature ornament replica of your house. This is where to order decor you definitely won't find in stores.

If you're searching for stylish and sophisticated Hanukkah decor, Pottery Barn has a beautiful line of napkins, tablecloths, and plates. String lights and festive votive candles will get the Festival of Lights glowing.

Tasteful, elegant, and splurge-worthy, the holiday decor at Terrain may be a bit pricier, but these timeless designs won't go out of style in a few years. Check out their selection of ornaments in pretty hues and metallics, as well as lawn decorations that are actually classy.

If your home decor style leans more traditional and customs are top of mind during the holidays, One Kings Lane's Christmas section offers all of the gorgeous stockings, teapot ornaments, and nutcrackers you'll ever need. This site also has an impressive selection of sleigh bells and snow globes.