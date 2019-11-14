4 Calming Home Essentials Inspired by the Weighted Blanket Trend 

Image zoom Target

Over the past year, the weighted blanket trend, along with its anxiety-reducing, sleep-improving promises, has taken off. But the weighted blanket is nothing new. In fact, weighted blankets have been popular for decades among the special-needs community and those with autism, and occupational therapist Tina Champagne, OTD, OTR/L, CCAP, is credited with first using weighted blankets with her patients in 1999. Fast forward to 2019, and more and more people are curious about the positive benefits of Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS) from weighted blankets. The soothing heft of the blanket has been shown to ease anxiety, increase serotonin in the brain, and even help aid sleep. The result: these anxiety-easing blankets are flying off of the virtual shelves.

Now, more companies are exploring the potential benefits of weighted home accessories—and weighted eye masks, shoulder wraps, and stuffed animals are showing up everywhere. Want to set yourself up for a calmer, better-rested winter? Stock up on these soothing home essentials inspired by weighted blankets.

