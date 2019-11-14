4 Calming Home Essentials Inspired by the Weighted Blanket Trend
They could help your anxiety melt away.
Over the past year, the weighted blanket trend, along with its anxiety-reducing, sleep-improving promises, has taken off. But the weighted blanket is nothing new. In fact, weighted blankets have been popular for decades among the special-needs community and those with autism, and occupational therapist Tina Champagne, OTD, OTR/L, CCAP, is credited with first using weighted blankets with her patients in 1999. Fast forward to 2019, and more and more people are curious about the positive benefits of Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS) from weighted blankets. The soothing heft of the blanket has been shown to ease anxiety, increase serotonin in the brain, and even help aid sleep. The result: these anxiety-easing blankets are flying off of the virtual shelves.
Now, more companies are exploring the potential benefits of weighted home accessories—and weighted eye masks, shoulder wraps, and stuffed animals are showing up everywhere. Want to set yourself up for a calmer, better-rested winter? Stock up on these soothing home essentials inspired by weighted blankets.
Weighted Shoulder Wrap
I tested out this weighted shoulder wrap at my desk one day, and it was instantly relaxing. For someone who has a habit of hunching their shoulders, the weight of the wrap will gently soothe them down. And while the wrap doesn't have any actual heating elements, the weight of it did make me feel warmer in a chilly office.
Weighted Eye Mask
Gravity is one of the brands that started 2019's weighted blanket trend, and now the company is also creating weighted sleep masks to ease you into sleep. The micro-plush fabric is luxuriously soft, while the mask is weighted with the same glass beads as the company's signature blankets.
Weighted Unicorn Stuffed Animal
This adorable stuffed unicorn adds some whimsical charm to your little one's bedroom or the kids' playroom. Weighing three pounds, it has just enough heft to soothe your child to sleep.
Weighted Sleep Mask
A cross between a classic light-blocking eye mask and a soothing weighted blanket, this wrap is composed of four equally-weighted pods. Lay the mask over your eyes as you sleep in bed, or try wrapping it around your head during your next flight.
