7 Watercolor-Inspired Home Accents
Watercolor Abstract Decorative Pillow
A white pillow is the ideal canvas for bright pops of coral in an abstract pattern. At an affordable price, purchase multiple accents and scatter around the living room for artful touches.
To buy: $32, jcpenney.com.
Featured April 2013
Akimbo 6 Pillow
This stunning pillow is a work of art meant to enhance a bed or club chair. Brilliant blues blend into amethyst hues while the center pink color brightens the entire piece.
To buy: $165 (14 by 24 inches with insert), eskayel.com.
Dip-dye Recycled Canvas Bucket
Saturated with color at the bottom, this small tote gets lighter toward the top. Use it to corral bottles in the bathroom or mail in the office.
To buy: $22, chewingthecud.com.
Tie Dye Picnic Tablecloth
Even the tie-dye technique we all know and love brings that watercolor vibe to your tabletop. Sophisticated blues and greens keep it from seeming overdone and is just right for outdoor entertaining.
To buy: $20, crateandbarrel.com.
Pacific Duvet Set
Outfit your bed in this painterly duvet that offers depth and dimension with soothing blues cascading from the bottom of the bed and sides of the pillow cases.
To buy: $275 (Full/Queen), blisslivinghome.com.
Dip-Dye iPad Case
Even your tech case can be decked out in the latest trend. This 100 percent hand dyed cotton case is accented with leather details for an unexpected twist.
To buy: $58, furbishstudio.com.
Indigo Blanket
This stunning indigo hand dyed textile that is just the right weight for cuddling up with on a cool summer night.
To buy: $220, shop-generalstore.com.
