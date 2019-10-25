Walmart’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Officially Live—Here’s Everything You Need to Shop

Image zoom Walmart

If you’re someone who lives for the holidays, you can start stocking up on gifts and scratching names off your gifts-to-buy list now, thanks to Walmart’s latest Deals Drop, which includes hundreds of early Black Friday deals. With Thanksgiving late in the month this year, there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so Walmart hopped on the chance to release sales earlier than ever to help you jumpstart your holiday shopping.

In addition to super savings across all of Walmart.com, you’ll find some of the best deals for coveted small kitchen appliances, electronics, and vacuums—we’re talking epic deals like this Shark Robot vacuum that’s more than 50 percent off right now.

Along with releasing deals this early in October for the first time, Walmart has also incorporated new ways to make gift shopping easier and faster for you. If you’re stumped on what to get your husband, mother-in-law, or any of those hard-to-shop-for family members, Walmart launched a Gift Finder page that allows you to filter based on your price range and who you’re shopping for. Plus, while you’re browsing the site, be sure to check if your items are eligible for free NextDay Delivery. This is the first year that you’re able to select one-day delivery for free without having a membership. And if you’re really in a time crunch before a holiday party or family get-together, you can also order online and pick up on the same day thanks to Walmart’s Pickup Today option that’s available for thousands of select items from groceries to gifts.

Deals are available now throughout the end of the year, but some of the big-box store’s best deals happen on Black Friday (November 29) and Cyber Monday (December 2). So be sure to mark your calendars on those days—they traditionally offer the best sale prices of the year. But in case something you’ve had your eye on is on sale now, you might as well treat yourself! (When else can you pick up a TV for hundreds of dollars off the list price?)

The full list of early Black Friday deals—including TVs, kitchen gadgets, home essentials, and toys—can be seen on the Deal Drop page on Walmart.com. And while we patiently wait to get up on the wee hours to shop Walmart on Black Friday, see Real Simple’s top picks below that you can shop today.

