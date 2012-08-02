24 Modern Wallpaper Designs Guaranteed to Transform Your Space

In love with the idea of fabulous wallpaper but afraid to pick (and make it stick)? Whether you’re decorating a whole room, a feature wall, or cabinet interior, wallpaper adds instant color and texture to large and small spaces. From modern geometrics to feminine florals, these wow-worthy wallpaper designs are guaranteed to make any space come alive. If your walls could talk, they would thank you.

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Hanging Wallpaper—Including One Crucial Step