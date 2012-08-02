24 Modern Wallpaper Designs Guaranteed to Transform Your Space

By Amanda Lauren
Updated: July 08, 2019
tempaperdesigns.com

In love with the idea of fabulous wallpaper but afraid to pick (and make it stick)? Whether you’re decorating a whole room, a feature wall, or cabinet interior, wallpaper adds instant color and texture to large and small spaces. From modern geometrics to feminine florals, these wow-worthy wallpaper designs are guaranteed to make any space come alive. If your walls could talk, they would thank you.

Geometric

westelm.com

Geometric shapes can easily be fun and retro. This poppy orange wallpaper design is perfect for a mid-century modern dining room or even to bring color to a casual office.

To Buy: $117; westelm.com

Energetic

anthropologie.com

The right paper can turn a featureless room into a magnificent jewel box. This green print breathes life into dull space.

To Buy: $200; anthropologie.com

Sophisticated

hayneedle.com

Want a traditional yet colorful wallpaper perfect for an entryway or installed alongside a flight of stairs? This pink paper with gold geometric accents elevates instantly.

To Buy: $180; hayneedle.com

Whimsical

luluandgeorgia.com

Whimsical wallpaper is a great way to add a touch of fun to a family room, nursery, or to bring a little light to a tiny powder room. This bow print is super sweet. Whimsical can look casual or really polished, depending how the room is accessorized.

To Buy: $149; luluandgeorgia.com.

Stunning

westelm.com

A tiny wall can make a big impact with a unique design that turns heads. This line drawing mural is a stunning way to take a neutral room to the next level. Say bye to boring.

To Buy: $117; westelm.com

Dramatic

wayfair.com

Daring in design, the right print can turn a featureless room into a breathtaking space.

To Buy: $123; wayfair.com

Feminine

Polly Wreford/Livingetc/IPC+ Syndication

Feminine wallpaper doesn’t necessarily need to be pink. This mosaic scallop design is perfect for a bedroom, or even a swanky dressing or makeup room.

To Buy: $98; tempaperdesigns.com

Handsome

wayfair.com

A painted red wall can be a little much, but a red gingham paper adds warmth and texture. This is an ideal choice for an office, den, or even an entryway.

To Buy: $33; wayfair.com

Enchanting

luluandgeorgia.com

Rather than painting a child's room in a pastel, take the wallpaper route with a print that can grow with your child. Choose a neutral background that has a playful pattern.

To Buy: $145; luluandgeorgia.com

Subtle

home depot

Textured wallpaper can feel right at home in a space with a natural and laid-back style. This blue coastal-chic print complements neutral colors and wood furniture incredibly well.

To Buy: $126; homedepot.com

Electrifying

serenaandlily.com

If you're feeling daring, a bright shot of blue and green wallpaper design can make a thrilling decorative statement. The trick for keeping it from feeling over the top (and out of place) is complementing the paper with more neutral accents.

To Buy: $228; serenaandlily.com

Flirty

bloomingdales.com

Transform a bedroom corner or accent wall with a flirty print that feels more fun than sugary sweet. 

To Buy: $55; bloomingdales.com

Bold

homedepot.com

An attention-grabbing print can reinvent a featureless space. The orange bird design makes a high impact statement on an accent wall or on all four walls of a room.

To Buy: $110; homedepot.com

Playful

crateandbarrel.com

Rather than overwhelming a space, cover one wall of a nursery with an animated design like this modern cactus print. Green adds a burst of color in a gender-neutral shade. It could even be used in a laundry room or kitchen that needs just a little bit of color.

To Buy: $125; crateandbarrel.com

Surprising

serenaandlily.com

Add a powerful print like this classic blue and white geometric pattern somewhere you wouldn’t expect, like a breakfast nook, mudroom, or hallway.

To Buy: $148; serenaandlily.com

Opulent

serenaandlily.com

Elevate a bedroom with a neutral yet anything-but-barely-there pattern like this colored damask.

To Buy: $98; serenaandlily.com

Tranquil

homedepot.com

Any paper with personality (like this charming feather print) can turn an ordinary room into a work of art.

To Buy: $21; homedepot.com

 

Striking

jonathanadler.com

Nothing quite captures attention like a bold, graphic print. This one from Jonathan Adler brings all the glamour!

To Buy: $300; jonathanadler.com

Captivating

potterybarnkids.com

This magical forest mural brings a dreamy sense of charm to a nursery, playroom or even a young one’s bathroom.

To Buy: $95; potterybarnkids.com

 

Refined

onekingslane.com

What could be more refined than a classic toile print in a neutral color? Use it in a sitting room to contrast bright furniture or even to complete a bathroom with a claw foot tub.

To Buy: $69; onekingslane.com

Uniting

amazon.com

A wallpaper design with a kinetic, geometric print and a subtle palette is perfect for hallways, entryways, and transition spaces.

To Buy: $136; amazon.com

 

Elegant

onekingslane.com

This bright floral wallpaper instantly cheers up a living room or bedroom without being overly imposing. Use it to add warmth to a space with a neutral palette.

To Buy: $79; onekingslane.com

Minimalist

wayfair.com

A neutral wallpaper design with a tonal metallic pattern can be a great alternative to painting a room or a feature wall. This gray design combines mattes and metallics for a simple, calming vibe with just a small touch of texture.

To Buy: $77; wayfair.com

Fanciful

anthropologie.com

Sometimes a little pink is all a room needs to feel light and airy. This contemporary wallpaper design is sweet and feminine, but overall just subtle enough.

To Buy: $128; anthropologie.com

Advertisement