Wall Decoration Mirrors From Amazon to Brighten Up Your Home

Why have one when you can have three? This pack of accent wall mirrors is perfect for anyone who’s looking for small decor, and it happens to be the highest-rated option in this roundup. Each mirror is a little under 10 inches tall, so they won’t take up much room on your walls, but they’ll definitely stand out. The dainty designs will fit in with minimalist or classic interior styles, and their golden hue will literally light up any room they’re placed in. Because they’re plastic, they’re lightweight and very easy to mount.

A lot of customers have added their own spin to these mirrors. “I got a little creative… and added a couple of wood rods and spray painted it,” one said. “I experimented with some blue paint I had and it paid off—my friend said they looked more expensive than they were. It took me all of 10 minutes to do all three,” said another.