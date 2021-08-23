The Mid-Century Modern Console of Your Dreams Is on Sale for $160 and Has So Many Uses

Mid-century modern decor may have been deemed a trend when it first started resurfacing, but its mixture of classic and trendy shapes and colors have made it stick for years now. Even if you're obsessed with the look, it's no secret that emulating the style can be expensive. But if you're set on finding a piece that looks like it was plucked from the era sans the price tag, Amazon shoppers would like to direct your attention to one versatile shelving unit.