The Mid-Century Modern Console of Your Dreams Is on Sale for $160 and Has So Many Uses
Mid-century modern decor may have been deemed a trend when it first started resurfacing, but its mixture of classic and trendy shapes and colors have made it stick for years now. Even if you're obsessed with the look, it's no secret that emulating the style can be expensive. But if you're set on finding a piece that looks like it was plucked from the era sans the price tag, Amazon shoppers would like to direct your attention to one versatile shelving unit.
Walker Edison's Theo mid-century modern buffet has the telltale tapered legs, wood-like finish, and boxiness you'd expect from a classic mid-century modern credenza or side table. The neutral shades and geometric frames make it adaptable for any room. But even better is the fact that this cabinet system won't put you back thousands of dollars. Right now, a handful of the sizes and colors are on sale, with the 44-inch pecan buffet going for $160.
Its four shelves—one of which is a stylish glass insert—make this modern piece of furniture an asset to nearly any room, as shoppers have found. The 52, 60, and 72-inch models are more horizontally inclined. This creates an ideal setup for televisions, gaming consoles, electronic storage, and even houseplant displays.
The 30 and 44-inch cabinets on the other hand are great vertical storage units. After assembling the hutch, you can finally have a place for the record player you've been dying to set up or craft the perfect at-home bar cart (so groovy). The wood-like finish is convincing and pulls together any room angling for a mid-century modern vibe.
Don't let the composite wood finish deter you either, as many reviewers claimed it's equally as sturdy. "My son is using it for a 65-inch TV and it fits quite well," noted one reviewer and another mentioned that theirs holds "several gaming systems, a giant old school surround sound radio box, and two speakers and we have not experienced any buckling."
Assembly isn't as frustrating as the flat-pack store experience you may be used to. Most reviewers mentioned it took an hour to two hours tops to complete the buffet. And, if you're really feeling creative, with a little spray paint you can dream up any combination of colors for the hardware and legs.
The finished piece is also a convincing dupe for buffets and side tables from brands that may be too far out of budget. As one happy shopper explained, "I love the look and it's comparable to the one I really liked at West Elm that was $1,500. Highly recommend."
Your picture-perfect mid-century modern room may only be one or two items away from feeling complete, or you might be looking for those strong foundational pieces to get it started. Either way, your room can't go without a chic, multipurpose storage unit—grab it now while it's on sale.