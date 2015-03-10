7 Vases to Show Off Your Flowers

By Rachael Weiner and Jessica Fecteau
Updated August 17, 2015
Next time someone gives you a pretty bouquet, display it in an equally eye-catching container.
Tuscan Small Double Handled Urn 

Filled with a handful of fresh blooms and set out on an outdoor table or on top of a bookshelf, this hand-glazed terracotta vase gives a room a warm, rustic vibe.

To buy: From $24, potterybarn.com.

Frosted Citrus Vase Collection

These small, curvy vessels look gorgeous on their own or grouped together with flowers in just one color.

To buy: $44 each, shopterrain.com.

Vita V Home Mato 3-Part Vase

Create an instant centerpiece with this trio of hand-painted, high-gloss ceramic vases. Fill each with one large bloom or small bunches of wildflowers.

To buy: $25, wayfair.com.

Ptero Salmon Vase

Bring new life to supermarket flowers with this chic and sculptural budvase. A few white tulips or tropical leaves transform into a piece of art when displayed in this earthenware container.

To buy: $20, cb2.com.

Prism Vase

Go chic without breaking the bank. With glitzy gold angles, this geometric vase reflects light in a sunny room and adds a touch of glamour.

To buy: From $16, jaysonhome.com.

Taylor Large Hurricane

This handmade molten glass candleholder makes a gorgeous footed vase too. Fill it with a big bunch of multicolored blooms to brighten the table at a dinner party or make your entryway console cheerier and more welcoming.

To buy: $20, crateandbarrel.com.

Barcelona Vase

Create a beachy vibe by placing hydrangeas in this sea glass-inspired vase. The wavy shape and aqua tint evoke the serenity of the seashore.

To buy: $35, worldmarket.com.

