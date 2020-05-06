8 Pretty Products to Glam Up Your Vanity

Glam up your morning routine with these pretty and practical dressing table accessories.

By Cat Dash
May 06, 2020
Comb Crush

You’ll use it to detangle, sure—but it's stylish enough to leave on display.

To buy: Wave Comb, $18; poketo.com.

Sitting Pretty

Scalloped metallic detailing elevates this ceramic stool. It’s great for small spaces because it easily tucks under the table.

To buy: Cathy Terepocki Ceramic Stool, $148; anthropologie.com.

Outside the Box

Nix the cardboard carton and use this acrylic-and-wood design instead.

To buy: Tissue Dispenser, $54; humancraftd.com.

Rose-Gold Standard

Corral makeup brushes and beauty tools in this luxe four-compartment container.

To buy: Mirrored Divided Beauty Organizer Cup, $39; pbteen.com.

All-in-One

Store your go-to jewelry on a sculptural, geometric holder.

To buy: Umbra Prisma Jewelry Stand, $34; walmart.com.

Secret Stash

This 25-inch mirror’s base has a drawer to hide those not-so-eye-catching essentials.

To buy: Vennesla Table Mirror, $60; ikea-usa.com.

Keep it Glassy

Utility goes high-style with pastel glass jars.

To buy: Containers, from $15; us.hay.com.

Seeing Spots

Keep this mirror handy for when you need to check the front and back of your ’do. We’re obsessed with this funky cheetah pattern, which comes in two other color schemes.

To buy: Cheetah Hand Mirror, $38; wolfum.com.

