8 Pretty Products to Glam Up Your Vanity
Glam up your morning routine with these pretty and practical dressing table accessories.
1
Comb Crush
You’ll use it to detangle, sure—but it's stylish enough to leave on display.
To buy: Wave Comb, $18; poketo.com.
2
Sitting Pretty
Scalloped metallic detailing elevates this ceramic stool. It’s great for small spaces because it easily tucks under the table.
To buy: Cathy Terepocki Ceramic Stool, $148; anthropologie.com.
3
Outside the Box
Nix the cardboard carton and use this acrylic-and-wood design instead.
To buy: Tissue Dispenser, $54; humancraftd.com.
4
Rose-Gold Standard
Corral makeup brushes and beauty tools in this luxe four-compartment container.
To buy: Mirrored Divided Beauty Organizer Cup, $39; pbteen.com.
5
All-in-One
Store your go-to jewelry on a sculptural, geometric holder.
To buy: Umbra Prisma Jewelry Stand, $34; walmart.com.
6
Secret Stash
This 25-inch mirror’s base has a drawer to hide those not-so-eye-catching essentials.
To buy: Vennesla Table Mirror, $60; ikea-usa.com.
7
Keep it Glassy
Utility goes high-style with pastel glass jars.
To buy: Containers, from $15; us.hay.com.
8
Seeing Spots
Keep this mirror handy for when you need to check the front and back of your ’do. We’re obsessed with this funky cheetah pattern, which comes in two other color schemes.
To buy: Cheetah Hand Mirror, $38; wolfum.com.