17 Surprisingly Useful Decor Items From Amazon That Add Charm to Your Space—Without the Clutter

There’s something for every room of your home.
By Emily Belfiore
July 14, 2021
You've picked out the furniture and painted the walls. Now it's time to decorate. For many, shopping for decor can feel overwhelming, especially if you haven't determined your aesthetic yet or if you're working within a budget. Decor also has a tendency to lead to unwanted clutter, which is why it's essential to choose items that not only complement your space but also serve a purpose outside of being visually appealing. 

Amazon has made decorating your space incredibly easy with its vast collection of decor options. Right now, the online megastore is filled with thousands of home decor pieces that can spruce up any space without simply adding to clutter. Read on to explore the best Amazon home decor finds that are equal parts functional, affordable, and aesthetic. There are picks for every room in your home, including the bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen.

Credit: amazon.com

Henro Company Match Striker

$24, amazon.com

This tiny handmade pottery piece adds natural charm to any space while also serving as a useful vessel for all your matches. The bottom half of its colorblocked design doubles as a strike, so you'll want to keep it close to your favorite candles.

Credit: amazon.com

Santa Barbara Design Studio Wooden Serving Bowl

$33, amazon.com

Perfect for displaying on dining room tables, coffee tables, or end tables, this hand-carved wooden serving bowl will tie your space together with its eclectic yet rustic feel. Use it as serveware during your next dinner party or as a stylish catch-all for your remotes, candles, and other home accessories.

Credit: amazon.com

Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer

$27, amazon.com

This minimal organizer features adjustable shelves to accommodate items of varying sizes and shapes in need of organizing. It comes in four different wood finishes to suit a multitude of decor styles and room types.

Credit: amazon.com

LVB 2-Tier Bar Cart with Wine Rack

$130, amazon.com

With its two-tier design, this cart makes a swanky home for your mixology tools. It is also versatile enough to hold your serveware, cutlery, dishes, and other dining essentials. 

Credit: amazon.com

Nodafuer Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf

$37 (was $40), amazon.com

This functional decor piece helps you achieve more shelf space in your bathroom with its two-in-one design. It's stylishly contrasting marble and metallic finishes are guaranteed to give your bathroom instant flair. 

Credit: amazon.com

Amoystone Geode Bookends

$29, amazon.com

Available in three color options, these brightly-hued Agate bookends add a unique pop of color to your bedroom or living room.

Credit: amazon.com

Rivet Geometric Vase

$34, amazon.com

This textured vase is the perfect excuse to bring more plants into your home, but it also serves as a beautiful centerpiece for your dining room table, coffee table, end tables, dresser, or bookshelf.

Credit: amazon.com

iVilla Velvet Ottoman

$40, amazon.com

This velvet ottoman serves as a chic storage spot, a cozy footrest, and additional seating for any room in your home. Choose between six stylish colors.

Credit: amazon.com

Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger

$30, amazon.com

This handmade leather plant hanger lends to a modern, yet bohemian aesthetic and is a unique addition to your plantscape. This customizable plant hammock is available in three sizes and four lengths to ensure a cozy fit for your favorite planter.

Credit: amazon.com

BeeGreeny Handwoven Seagrass Belly Basket

from $11, amazon.com

Large potted plants fare well in this hand woven basket from BeeGreeny. It can also be used to store blankets, toys, and other items that may be cluttering up your space.

Credit: amazon.com

Zgo Floating Shelf Set

$34, amazon.com

Both functional and aesthetically pleasing, these floating shelves increase storage space while maintaining the minimalist charm of any room designed with a less-is-more approach in mind. They even come in seven different colors.

Credit: amazon.com

JensenEden Farmhouse Noodle Board

$65, amazon.com

Utilize the space in your kitchen with this handmade noodle board. Its rustic, wooden charm and conscious construction allow it to fit easily over your stovetop or sink or even be used as a serving tray. And, you have the option to have it monogrammed. 

Credit: amazon.com

Auccra Round Rustic Wooden Stool

$53, amazon.com

Depending on your decor needs, this rustic, handmade wooden stool can either be an end table, potted plant stand, or a spot to sit down. 

Credit: amazon.com

Mkono Macrame Storage Basket Set

$33, amazon.com

Perfect for whichever room is most in need of reorganizing, these macrame baskets evoke a bohemian feel while helping you declutter your space.

Credit: amazon.com

Stone & Beam Emerick Rustic Vase Set

$62, amazon.com

The possibilities are endless with this earthy vase set, which can be used to decoratively display plants, hold silverware, and even create some ambient lighting with tea lights. 

Credit: amazon.com

I-Mego Lantern Table Lamp

$35, amazon.com

Keep your place well-lit and well-decorated with this eclectic Edison bulb lamp. It gives off a vintage-meets-contemporary vibe with its mid-century style drum shade and geometric wood details, allowing it to fit seamlessly into any room's aesthetic. 

Credit: amazon.com

Rivet Decorative Blanket Ladder

$59, amazon.com

Give your blankets a stylish new home courtesy of the Rivet Decorative Blanket Ladder. It adds tasteful contrast to your space with its diagonal lean and juxtaposition of natural wood and black iron materials.

