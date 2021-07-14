17 Surprisingly Useful Decor Items From Amazon That Add Charm to Your Space—Without the Clutter
You've picked out the furniture and painted the walls. Now it's time to decorate. For many, shopping for decor can feel overwhelming, especially if you haven't determined your aesthetic yet or if you're working within a budget. Decor also has a tendency to lead to unwanted clutter, which is why it's essential to choose items that not only complement your space but also serve a purpose outside of being visually appealing.
Amazon has made decorating your space incredibly easy with its vast collection of decor options. Right now, the online megastore is filled with thousands of home decor pieces that can spruce up any space without simply adding to clutter. Read on to explore the best Amazon home decor finds that are equal parts functional, affordable, and aesthetic. There are picks for every room in your home, including the bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen.
Henro Company Match Striker
This tiny handmade pottery piece adds natural charm to any space while also serving as a useful vessel for all your matches. The bottom half of its colorblocked design doubles as a strike, so you'll want to keep it close to your favorite candles.
Santa Barbara Design Studio Wooden Serving Bowl
Perfect for displaying on dining room tables, coffee tables, or end tables, this hand-carved wooden serving bowl will tie your space together with its eclectic yet rustic feel. Use it as serveware during your next dinner party or as a stylish catch-all for your remotes, candles, and other home accessories.
Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer
This minimal organizer features adjustable shelves to accommodate items of varying sizes and shapes in need of organizing. It comes in four different wood finishes to suit a multitude of decor styles and room types.
LVB 2-Tier Bar Cart with Wine Rack
With its two-tier design, this cart makes a swanky home for your mixology tools. It is also versatile enough to hold your serveware, cutlery, dishes, and other dining essentials.
Nodafuer Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf
This functional decor piece helps you achieve more shelf space in your bathroom with its two-in-one design. It's stylishly contrasting marble and metallic finishes are guaranteed to give your bathroom instant flair.
Amoystone Geode Bookends
Available in three color options, these brightly-hued Agate bookends add a unique pop of color to your bedroom or living room.
Rivet Geometric Vase
This textured vase is the perfect excuse to bring more plants into your home, but it also serves as a beautiful centerpiece for your dining room table, coffee table, end tables, dresser, or bookshelf.
iVilla Velvet Ottoman
This velvet ottoman serves as a chic storage spot, a cozy footrest, and additional seating for any room in your home. Choose between six stylish colors.
Keyaiira Leather Plant Hanger
This handmade leather plant hanger lends to a modern, yet bohemian aesthetic and is a unique addition to your plantscape. This customizable plant hammock is available in three sizes and four lengths to ensure a cozy fit for your favorite planter.
BeeGreeny Handwoven Seagrass Belly Basket
Large potted plants fare well in this hand woven basket from BeeGreeny. It can also be used to store blankets, toys, and other items that may be cluttering up your space.
Zgo Floating Shelf Set
Both functional and aesthetically pleasing, these floating shelves increase storage space while maintaining the minimalist charm of any room designed with a less-is-more approach in mind. They even come in seven different colors.
JensenEden Farmhouse Noodle Board
Utilize the space in your kitchen with this handmade noodle board. Its rustic, wooden charm and conscious construction allow it to fit easily over your stovetop or sink or even be used as a serving tray. And, you have the option to have it monogrammed.
Auccra Round Rustic Wooden Stool
Depending on your decor needs, this rustic, handmade wooden stool can either be an end table, potted plant stand, or a spot to sit down.
Mkono Macrame Storage Basket Set
Perfect for whichever room is most in need of reorganizing, these macrame baskets evoke a bohemian feel while helping you declutter your space.
Stone & Beam Emerick Rustic Vase Set
The possibilities are endless with this earthy vase set, which can be used to decoratively display plants, hold silverware, and even create some ambient lighting with tea lights.
I-Mego Lantern Table Lamp
Keep your place well-lit and well-decorated with this eclectic Edison bulb lamp. It gives off a vintage-meets-contemporary vibe with its mid-century style drum shade and geometric wood details, allowing it to fit seamlessly into any room's aesthetic.
Rivet Decorative Blanket Ladder
Give your blankets a stylish new home courtesy of the Rivet Decorative Blanket Ladder. It adds tasteful contrast to your space with its diagonal lean and juxtaposition of natural wood and black iron materials.