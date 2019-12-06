Where to Shop for Creative Home Decor No One Else Will Have
Create a home that feels like you.
When shopping for home decor, it's easy to fall into the trap of cookie cutter style. Despite your best efforts to create a look that stands out, because many stores are following the same trends and themes, it's easy to inadvertently wind up with a similar style living room as your best friend or next door neighbor. One of the keys to creating a unique home decor style is knowing where to shop. Sites like Etsy that let you customize everything or online marketplaces like Chairish can help you find unique home decor no one else will have. Whether you're looking for a rare sofa from the 1970s or a commissioned watercolor painting of your home, you're sure to find it on these sites.
1
Etsy
For customized home decor you can't find anywhere else, Etsy is our go-to. Here, you can order everything from a pillow made to look like your pup to a custom console table for your entryway.
Plus, many sellers have an excellent selection of vintage home decor finds. Because sellers are from all over the world, be sure to check the shipping estimates to your area before placing your order or narrow down your search to local venders.
2
Rejuvenation
If you're shopping for lighting or hardware for your home, you won't want to miss Rejuvenation. Check out their selection of vintage pendant lights and wall sconces, then browse their collection of antique hardware you truly won't find anywhere else.
3
Uncommon Goods
The name says it all, Uncommon Goods is a treasure trove for unique home decor finds. And while it's a must-shop for gift ideas, it also stocks one-of-a-kind home decor. You'll discover everything from quirky doormats to decorative night lights.
4
Chairish
Chairish's tagline says it all: "Outfitting chic and unique homes." This is where you'll discover that vintage velvet settee you didn't know you needed, or that wicker bucket chair you can't live without. Things can get a little pricey on here, but you can also filter by price range if you're trying to stay on budget.
5
Craigslist
The ultimate online flea market, Craigslist offers everything from pre-owned kitchen wares to vintage armoires. Sorted by area, you can scroll through endless pages of goods in the "Antiques" category, or narrow down your search if you're looking for something specific. Just check out these tips for buying furniture online before you go down the Craigslist rabbit hole.
6
Society6
By transferring the work of thousands of artists onto everything from duvet covers to clock faces, Society6 lets everything in your home double as a work of art. Opt for a watercolor pattern on your throw pillows, or a cutting board with a graphic design. The designs run the gamut from minimalist to over-the-top, so you're sure to find many that suit your style. Then, rest assured that no one else will have your sushi Persian cat entryway bench.
7
The Inside
If you ever wished you could exercise a little more creative control over the furniture in your home, pay a visit to The Inside, a site for custom upholstered furniture in more than 100 fabric options. Don't miss their collaborations with Pantone, Scalamadré, and Clare V.