The $50 Entryway Upgrade That Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel Bigger

When it comes to making a small space feel larger, a simple wall mirror is the quickest and easiest solution. Not only does it add a tasteful element of design to the front entryway, hall, or just about any room, but it also reflects light and provides the illusion of depth to instantly brighten and seemingly expand your space.

With so much interior design potential, it’s no surprise that one of Amazon’s newest releases, the Umbra Hub Mirror (from $50; amazon.com), has quickly risen in the ranks of the retailer’s best-selling home decor items. In fact, it’s currently the number one new release when it comes to wall-mounted mirrors.

The minimalist piece of decor is available in multiple shapes, sizes, and materials, allowing shoppers to easily customize the mirror to fit their home’s style. The smallest size, an 18-inch round mirror, starts at just $50. It’s available in a gray, coral, or black rubber frame designed to double as a protective bumper, perfect for high-traffic areas or homes with kids. More luxe-looking designs include brass, titanium, and copper frames; however, these materials are only available in larger, more expensive options, like the circular 36-inch copper mirror which goes for $150.

Despite its recent release, the mirror is already selling out in popular sizes and materials, and based on the reviews, it’s not difficult to understand why.

“I am in love with this mirror,” one shopper wrote. “It is very large and perfect for what I needed...Love the modern look and price!”

Another reviewer noted that the rubber material doesn’t take away from the style of the piece. “I was looking for a black framed mirror for awhile but most are so expensive due to the shape,” they explained. “Smart move by Umbra using rubber instead of wood or metal to make a more affordable product. You really don't think about what the material is unless you're touching it. Does not look cheap, in my opinion, at all,” the reviewer continued.

While some owners pointed out that the mirror doesn’t look as “high-end” as more expensive ones, they agreed that the quality was unbeatable for the reasonable cost. “For the price this is a great, modern-looking mirror and it does the job. I searched high and low for something comparable in style/size and this was the best price I could find,” a shopper wrote.

If your front entryway or mudroom is looking bare, consider hanging up this modern mirror to add style and create the illusion of more space—but hurry, we have a feeling it won’t be in stock for long.

