Newsflash: Trader Joe’s Has Awesome Holiday Decor—Here Are 7 Favorite Finds

While we can’t stop swooning over Trader Joe’s new “Everything But the Elote Seasoning” and the TJ’s oven baked cheese bites are sure to make an appearance at every one of our holiday parties, there’s a lot more to this beloved grocery store than, well, food. As it turns out, Trader Joe’s actually offers some adorable holiday decor if you know where to look. This season, keep an eye out for Trader Joe’s new scented holiday candles, fresh greenery garlands in the floral department, and quirky advent calendars you won’t find anywhere else. Here is all of the best holiday decor to pick up on your next Trader Joe’s run.

Scented candles are a must-have during the holiday season, and this year, Trader Joe’s has updated its Candle Tin Trio ($8) with three new scents: Cranberry Pine, Fresh Currant, and Nutmeg. Whether your favorite holiday aroma is fresh pine or warm spices, you’ll find a new favorite here.

During the winter, Trader Joe’s floral department sells more than just fresh flowers—check out the live greenery garlands. You can dress up the simple garlands with lights and pinecones, or keep them as-is for a minimalist look, as shown above.

Don’t forget to treat your pets this holiday season, too! This cat treat advent calendar ($6) will serve as a daily reminder. Sure, it’s a little late to start an advent calendar this year, but your furry friend won’t mind catching up on the antibiotic-free Atlantic salmon and dried seaweed snacks hiding behind each window. (Attention, dog owners, there’s also an advent calendar for pups.)

Trader Joe’s multicolored wool felted garlands will look festive on your Christmas tree, banister, mantel—or even your cat.

If you’re looking for holiday decor with a sense of humor, Trader Joe’s has you covered. Their “Grump Trees” are small cypress trees wrapped with red ribbon so they droop in a comically unfestive fashion. Good news for the frugal Grinches out there: each tree is priced under $9.

Before friends and family stop by this holiday season, set out a scented hand soap. On your next grocery store run, add Trader Joe’s White Pine Moisturizing Hand Soap to your shopping cart.

One part dessert, one part holiday decor, Trader Joe’s popular Gingerbread House Kit is making a comeback for the 2019 holiday season. All you’ll need is one egg white and a lemon to mix up the royal icing, the rest is included in the kit.