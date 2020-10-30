Why Cottagecore Is the Nesting Trend We Can All Get Behind This Season

If there ever was a year to turn your home into a sanctuary, 2020 is it. When nearly everything happening outside your walls is out of your control, there’s great comfort in knowing you can create a safe space inside that provides respite and solace from the world—a spot where you can spend time with your family and make happy memories together while staying safe and well.

Perfectly in line with the quest for that cozy place is cottagecore. While not a new concept, cottagecore is one that’s been steadily gaining steam throughout the pandemic: Instagram now has more than 900,000 posts tagged with #cottagecore. (Fair warning: It’s easy to get sucked into this scrolling vortex with so many charming ideas for bringing this aesthetic into your home to ogle.) Read on for details on what cottagecore is all about and how you can jump on the bandwagon just in time for the holiday season.

What is cottagecore?

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Credit: Sara McDaniel/Simply Southern Cottage Right: Credit: Sara McDaniel/Simply Southern Cottage

Cottagecore is a design and lifestyle trend that places high value on tranquility, domestic living, and creativity. “To put it into perspective, think of Narnia combined with Little House on the Prairie,” says Sara McDaniel of the Simply Southern Cottage blog. “A charmed, fantastical, dreamy way of life absent of modern stresses and combined with sustainable living are central to the cottagecore movement.”

Indeed, it does sound dreamy—and it’s exactly what we all could use more of right now: a relaxing space filled with less technology and more intention. Cottagecore is about simplifying, too, recalling nostalgia and taking the opportunity to dress your home in a way that reminds you to slow down and savor the moments.

“The pandemic made us all redefine the who, what, and where we find happiness and inspiration—and our homes become the source of it all,” says Krista Stokes, a designer and art director for Hidden Pond, a resort in Kennebunkport, Maine. “Our own walls instead of museums, our kitchen and dining rooms instead of our favorite restaurant, our individual workstations instead of one provided for us, our own bedrooms instead of escaping to a hotel when we need to recharge.”

How to create a cottagecore aesthetic in your home

Image zoom Credit: Sara McDaniel/Simply Southern Cottage

So how can you bring this lovely concept into your home? It doesn’t take a major overhaul, but rather a thoughtful positioning of items you already have.

Start by thinking about the five senses. What makes a home feel cozier than a delicious smell? McDaniel says she loves making a pot of wassail on the stove, baking cookies, adding fresh sprigs of rosemary in vases around her home, or burning her favorite candle (this idea would be perfect, too). “These scents create a calm and peace that immediately diffuses the stresses of the day,” she says.

When it comes to the eyes, consider how you can bring nature indoors. Fresh flowers are ideal (think roses, daylilies, petunias, dianthus, geraniums, and more, McDaniel says), but even good quality faux flowers will do the trick. An insider tip: When temperatures dip, bring your summer plants to a natural light-filled room indoors to create a lovely indoor garden to enjoy during winter.

If you have a fireplace, that’s another easy step toward creating a cozier home: Simply light a fire to illuminate the room and add warmth in more ways than one. McDaniel doesn’t have a television in her home, so she loves spending evenings curled up by the fire with a good book and a warm cup of cocoa. You don’t have to toss out your TV to create this vibe, though; simply powering down all screens and losing yourself in pages of a book or magazine—or in conversation with a loved one—can get you in a cottagecore mindset.

Another way to approach cottagecore is to consider how your grandparents lived. “I think of days gone by,” McDaniel says.

Life can feel incredibly complicated for most of us right now, and adding cottagecore vibes to your home can help soothe stress, inspire your creativity, and recall a simpler time and space that will allow you to feel calmer and at peace. “This year has proven, more than ever, that home is where the heart is,” McDaniel says.

Cottagecore must-haves

Image zoom Credit: Sara McDaniel/Simply Southern Cottage

We all want our environments to reflect the nurturing calm we are longing for right now, says Susan Davis Taylor, a Los Angeles–based interior designer. “We achieve this through floral-inspired wallpaper, natural textiles, light unfinished woods, plants, wood beams, crochet, natural pottery, ambient lighting, fairy lights, comfy chairs, and fluffy rugs,” she says. “Everything has to be soft and enveloping.”

Speaking of, a cuddle-worthy blanket is also a must—this one from Alabama-based Red Land Cotton reminds us of simpler times and is made from 100-percent American cotton. Try decorating with blankets by adding vintage quilts to the ends of beds, draping them over chairs, or folding and stacking them on an open shelf or atop a dresser. “This brings in Old World charm and creates an objet d’art out of handmade treasures,” Taylor says.

When it comes to plants, crochet hangers are back (find lots of options on Etsy). Hang groups of indoor plants in hangers in a corner of the room at varying heights, or use mismatched vintage baskets to create a grouping on the floor. You can also scatter old vases and pottery, hobnail, or cut glass around tabletops with dried flowers to create a soft, vintage feeling, Taylor says. In the kitchen, create a French-inspired herb drying rack on a vintage rack, or flash back to the 1970s and make your own from wooden embroidery hoops and a macrame cord.

Need more inspiration? Head outside. “Take a walk, look up, look down, and see what Mother Nature is showing you,” Stokes says. Witnessing the amazing orchestration of trees, rocks, moss, plants, sticks, stones, shells, animals—whatever is nearby—can provide all the ideas you need for carrying out the aesthetic of cottagecore inside your home.

How to put a holiday spin on cottagecore

Image zoom Credit: Sara McDaniel/Simply Southern Cottage

The upcoming holiday season is a perfect time to try incorporating a dose of cottagecore in non-permanent ways. First up: Thanksgiving. Cut some branches (ideally, with autumn leaves still attached) from your yard and spread them out down the center of your table, mixing in some tea lights and fruits (think persimmons, pomegranates, or small oranges), suggests Taylor. You can also layer these items over a simple hemp or burlap cloth in place of a fancy tablecloth.

Christmas decor is perfectly aligned with the cottagecore movement, too, and easy to DIY. Drape garlands around your doorways (think cedar, pine, and silver dollar eucalyptus) along with other living items like juniper, eucalyptus pods, thistles, and plants that have brightly colored berries, Taylor says. Then, layer in tiny strings of fairy lights. You can also use the same plants to make wreaths to drape around sconces, place around candles on a table, or weave into chandeliers.

If you live in a historic home, McDaniel suggests trying to envision how it would have been decorated back when it was first built—and then recreate that aesthetic. For example, for her 1926 Louisiana home, she constructs mantel garland from fresh magnolia leaves outside. Gas lanterns on her front porch create a “Dickens-like atmosphere,” adding to the holiday charm.