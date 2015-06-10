6 Summer Wreaths to Dress Up Your Door
Freshen your home’s façade with any of these seasonal wreaths (some you can buy; others are DIY).
Paint chips, free at hardware stores, are a crafter’s secret weapon—they come in tons of colors and a few different formats (from strips to chips), which makes them a versatile material to have on hand for whenever inspiration strikes. If you know how to trace, cut, and glue, you can DIY this star-themed wreath. Check out the how-to at The Project Corner.
This striking entryway piece, featuring iridescent seashells, is easier to make than you might think. All it takes is a flat Styrofoam wreath, burlap ribbon, cleaned mussel shells, garden twine, scissors, and a hot glue gun. Find the step-by-step instructions at Tilly’s Nest.
An intricate design made with layers of red, white, and blue looped burlap—plus three wooden stars painted white—gives this door ornament a full, festive look. Comes with a wire loop attached in the back for easy hanging.
To buy: $50, Nature’s Doorway at etsy.com. Unfortunately this item is no longer available, you can find a similar item here.
Want your home to feel like a blissful beach house? This hand-woven rope accent sets a seaside tone at your front door. A sturdy design and mildew-resistant material make it weatherproof, meaning it'll last all summer long.
To buy: $65, Sailwinds Trading Co. at etsy.com.
This shabby chic piece gets its whitewashed look from a pantry staple: dried white beans. Hot-glued en masse to a Styrofoam wreath form, the beans take on a pebble-like texture. Use wide ribbon to tie it onto a frame backed with festive fabric. Find out more at Delia Creates.
No crafting skills? No problem. This flag-themed creation is made by sticking decorative toothpicks randomly into a Styrofoam wreath form to fill it out. An 18-inch wreath requires about 600 toothpicks (and an episode or two of Jeopardy—it’s mindless work while you watch!). See the tutorial at The Cavender Diary.