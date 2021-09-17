The Best Design Tips for Open Floor Plans, According to the Experts

Open floor plans are celebrated for helping a family feel connected and for flooding a home with natural light. However, they're notoriously difficult to decorate. In a big, open space without walls or door, figuring out how to create zones for cooking, eating, and watching TV, while still making everything look cohesive, can be a challenge. Luckily, when creating the open living room and kitchen in the 2021 Real Simple Home, we had the help of two professional designers: Delia Kenza focused on the kitchen and Natalie Papier planned the living room. Here are their top tips for making an open layout floor plan work.

Keep Scale in Mind

"If you decide to have an open floor plan, make sure you consider scale," says Kenza. "You don't want the kitchen to overpower the rest of the space; if you design a large kitchen, the area becomes all about cooking, and there is less space for lounging and entertaining, which is what an open concept is all about!" When considering the layout, make sure there's ample room devoted to each goal you have for the space, whether that's reading, hosting dinner parties, or binge-watching movies.

Similarly, consider scale when searching for furniture, rugs, and other accessories. A tiny sofa or dining table may feel out of place in a spacious open floor plan. Before buying new furniture for the space, outline the dimensions of the piece using painter's tape on floor. Some retailers also have apps with 3D visualization tools that let you virtually "place" the item in your space to make sure it's the right fit.

Define Zones

"When designing a space that is part of an open floor plan, I recommend using rugs and furniture to define individual areas," recommends Papier. A large, comfortable rug will create a cozy landing and a visual divide between an open layout living room and kitchen.

"Paint is also a great way to help you define space in an open layout," she says. In the Real Simple Home, she did that by painting a vibrant stripe of warm orange paint (Bugle Call by Valpsar) along the living room ceiling. Consider painting a nook or accent wall in a contrasting color to separate a home office area on the side of a kitchen or visually divide a dining area from the kitchen.

living room with dark orange ceiling and green sofa Credit: Christopher Testani

Think About Flow