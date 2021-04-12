How to Take Care of Your Candles so They Last (and Smell Great) Forever

Once you’ve used a candle a few times, you may notice that soot and other debris have started to accumulate inside the container. Clean this gunk out the moment you see it. “Debris that protrudes above the wax can be ignited by the candle’s flame and produce multiple flames in the candle,” Kathy LaVanier, CEO of Renegade Candles, says. This can cause the candle to overheat, creating a flashover, or when the candle’s entire surface lights on fire.

Be sure to use tweezers (or something similar) to pluck wick trimmings from your candle’s wax whenever you see them. Use a dry towel to wipe away soot, fingerprints, and other aesthetic distractions. (Be sure not to use a wet towel, though, because water can disrupt your candle’s burn.)