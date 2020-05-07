These Silhouette Drawings Are the Cutest Quarantine DIY

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're still looking for fun activities you can do during quarantine–especially ones that get the whole family involved (and don't include Netflix)—add making silhouette drawings to your list. According to the DIY pros at Le Papier Studio, a shop for silhouette art, jewelry, and more, learning how to make silhouette drawings of your kids, spouse, or friends is easier than you might think. Starting with a profile photograph of your child or loved one, follow the steps below from the book Silhouette Art (Chronicle Books) by Vana Chupp, the founder and creative director of Le Paper Studio. Once you have your finished silhouette drawings, frame them to create a family gallery wall or give them as special presents for Mother's Day, Father's Day, or upcoming birthdays.

Image zoom

RELATED: Travel Plans Canceled? Here's How to Create a Relaxing Vacation at Home

Gather Your Supplies:

Thin marker

Profile photograph (see tips below)

Scissors (or a craft knife)

Black or any color construction paper

How to Make a Silhouette Drawing:

1. Outline the photograph: use the marker to trace the outline of your child in the photograph, creating an outline you intend to cut out. As you draw the outline, include any details such as eyelashes, flyaway hairs, bows, etc.

2. Cut out your pattern: Use scissors or a craft knife (parents only!) to cut out the shape by carefully following the outline. Once you've created this outline, you can use it on other projects.

3. Trace onto construction paper: Place the pattern onto the construction paper. Holding the pattern steady with one hand, trace around the outline.

4. Cut out the silhouette: Using scissors or a craft knife, again carefully cut out the silhouette. Et voila! You can create your own silhouette that you can frame as art or use in other projects.

Photo Tips for Making Perfect Silhouettes: