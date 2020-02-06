You probably know (or aspire to know) Dyson vacuums; you may ogle the Dyson hairdryer, and you may have read about last year’s Dyson Lightcycle task light. Now, Dyson has another potentially life-changing product: the Dyson Lightcycle Morph. Not to be overdramatic, but it could be the last lamp you ever have to buy.

As with the new sleep lamp from Casper, smart lights, and other lighting innovations, companies (and people in general) are finally wising up to the fact that low-quality lighting has a negative impact on our day-to-day. If you’ve adopted the use of blue light glasses, you’ve likely also read up on how too much light at night can mess with your Circadian rhythm, potentially hurting your ability to fall asleep quickly; low-quality lights that are too low, flicker, or have a glare (whether we notice it or not) can also cause eye strain and visual fatigue, further affecting our energy levels.

With all that in mind, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph is here to offer a high-quality, flexible lighting option that offers relief from the negative effects of poor lighting.

Launched in late January, this adaptive light option can be used as a task light for working or reading; an indirect lighting option for bouncing light off walls, floors, and ceilings; a feature light for highlighting art or other decorative features; and an ambient light source for filling a whole room with comforting, warm light. Two sizes—a floor option and a desk option—are available, so you can get the four-in-one lamp that best suits your space. (Three color options are also available.) Light levels can be adjusted by brightness and warmth, too, so you can enjoy bright, warm light or low, cool light (or any combination you please) with a single light source.

Beyond the physical functionality of the Dyson Lightcycle Morph, it has several modes, all of which increase what this lamp can do. A connected app—Dyson Link—allows you to set your area and preferences, so the lamp can light your space to match daylight levels outside, offer the appropriate amount of brightness for your age, and adapt to suit your activity, whether it’s reading before bed or working in the morning. The Lightcycle Morph even has a wake-up mode that brightens gradually to fill your space with light in the morning, making tough mornings a little less jarring.

This new Dyson light can do almost anything, it seems like—and it’ll also last forever (or close to it). Dyson calculations estimate that the LED light can last up to 60 years without losing quality, meaning you won’t have to replace this lamp for a long, long time.