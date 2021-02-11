I Chalk-Painted My Ikea Dresser to Make It Look More Expensive in Just Two Hours

I haven't always been a do-it-yourself kind of girl, but being stuck at home for much of winter made me itch for a project. I settled on redecorating a small part of my bedroom, and then narrowed it down to transforming the simple Ikea dresser I got years ago by painting it a different color. This seemed the most inexpensive way to brighten up my all-black dresser without purchasing a whole new one. One Amazon order and two hours of painting later, I'd say I succeeded.
Since I had zero experience painting furniture, I chose a paint that would essentially be fool-proof: chalk paint. It's a type of paint that adds a fully matte, chalky appearance to any piece of furniture, but it can also be used on other surfaces, such as brick, glass, and cement. It can be distressed with sandpaper for a vintage, worn-in look, or left alone for a smooth, solid wash of color. The main reason why I chose to use it is because it requires no prep work before painting—you can jump right in and begin, even on previously painted furniture.
Amazon carries plenty of chalk paint. I went with Chalky Chicks Chalk Finish Paint due to its low concentration of volatile organic compounds (VOC), which contributes to it being indoor-friendly. Since my dresser was going to air out in a small space, this was a requirement. Not to mention, the Chalky Chicks brand has tons of glowing reviews from shoppers, 45 different colors to choose from, and budget-friendly prices. The paint dries down almost instantly, too, but it easily wipes away with a sponge if you accidentally splatter your floors (like I did).
To buy: From $20; amazon.com.
I was worried the pale pink shade I chose would be too light to fully cover the original black color of the dresser, but after two coats, it was completely gone. It only took one paint brush and two hours of work to make my well-loved dresser appear brand new.
Chalky Chicks recommends you finish off the job with a clear furniture wax or exterior polycrylic to keep the paint from chipping. And if it's ever needed, it's easy to go back in and touch up.
Shop Chalky Chicks Chalk Finish Paint starting at $20 on Amazon. If I can do it, you can too.