This Timeless House Plan Will Never Go Out of Style—and Adapts to Your Family's Changing Needs
Hint: There's an optional guest house above the two-car garage.
A house is a huge investment, and if you plan to stay in your home for years—or even decades—you want to make sure it's a space that will never go out of style, and will adapt alongside your family's ever-changing needs. Without a crystal ball, anticipating how home styles might shift and what your family might need over the years is no small feat, but somehow, the architects at Court Atkins Group have cracked the code with their Lowcountry Farmhouse house plan. This timeless, three-bedroom house plan miraculously manages to check all the boxes. A curb appeal-boosting porch? Check. Plenty of upstairs bedrooms for kids? Check. A downstairs primary bedroom and bath to age in place? Check. Tour the house plan, below, and don't be surprised if you discover it's the dream home you'll never want to leave.
An Eye-Catching and Classic Front Porch
With its covered front porch, shutters, and quintessential farmhouse architecture, this house plan had us at first glance. The front porch was designed deep enough to accommodate porch swings on either side, plus plenty of seating for family and friends to gather.
A Mix of Shared and Separate Spaces
As open floor plans are now up for debate, this timeless house plan strikes the perfect balance between communal spaces and private hideaways. The kitchen opens into a sitting area, an ideal setup for entertaining. Yet there's a separate back kitchen and pantry so you can hide the clutter of meal prep from guests.
A Luxurious Bedroom
When you're in need of some alone time, the primary suite boasts a spacious bathroom, a walk-in dressing room, and even its own hall for added privacy.
Formal Dining Room
Off the kitchen, the sun-drenched dining room features nearly floor-to-ceiling windows. A blend of comfortable furnishings and elegant design, this formal dining room will be the go-to spot for holiday celebrations for years to come.
Cozy Living Room
It's easy to imagine the family gathering around the fireplace in the winter, or playing a board game at the coffee table in this welcoming living room.
A Multi-Functional Garage and Guest House
An optional two-car garage can be added to the Lowcountry Farmhouse to match its classic style. When finished, the bonus room above the garage provides an additional 670 square feet of space, complete with a small bathroom. This area can be used as a stand-alone guest house to keep visitors close while offering them some much-appreciated privacy.